Jury finds Elizabeth Holmes guilty of conspiracy at her former blood-testing startup Theranos

SAN JOSE, California -- Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes was convicted on four counts of fraud and conspiracy Monday, ending a lengthy trial that has captivated Silicon Valley.
The jury found her not guilty of four other felony charges. On the three remaining charges, the jury was deadlocked.
Holmes, who had bowed her head several times before the jury was polled by the judge, remained seated and expressed no visible emotion as the verdicts were read. Her partner, Billy Evans, showed agitation in earlier moments but appeared calm during the verdict reading.
After the judge left the courtroom to meet with jurors individually, Holmes got up to hug her partner Billy Evans and her parents before leaving with her lawyers.
This is a breaking news update. Previous story as follows:
The jury in the trial of former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes is continuing deliberations after they told the judge they were unable to come to a unanimous verdict on three counts in the case.
"You have a duty to deliberate to reach a unanimous verdict if each of you can do so." Judge Edward Davila told the jury. "Take as much time as you need to discuss things. There is no hurry."
The court did not reveal which of the three counts the jurors are deadlocked on.
"I think it's a good sign that they are coming to a decision and I think they reached out to the judge to get some reassurance and guidance that they are doing the right thing," said Michele Hagan, legal analyst.
Hagan also said this was an unusual move by a jury.
"It's unusual for a jury to tip their hat so much, usually the jurors just come back with a verdict," said Hagan. "This could indicate that they are coming with a compromised verdict where they find her guilty on some counts but not others."
Holmes is facing 11 felony counts of fraud and conspiracy alleging she duped investors, business partners and patients about Theranos' technology. She repeatedly claimed that the company's new testing device could scan for hundreds of diseases and other problems with a few drops of blood taken with a finger prick instead of a needle stuck in a vein.
Theranos and Holmes were able to raise more than $900 million from billionaire investors such as media magnate Rupert Murdoch and software titan Larry Ellison. The Palo Alto company also negotiated potentially lucrative deals with major retailers Walgreens and Safeway and Holmes quickly began to grace the covers of national magazines as a wunderkind.
RELATED: Years of intimate texts cast doubt on Holmes' claim of abusive relationship with ex-Theranos COO
Unknown to most people outside Theranos the company's blood-testing technology was flawed, often producing inaccurate results that could have endangered the lives of patients who took the tests.
If convicted, the former Theranos CEO faces up to 20 years in prison.
The Associated Press has contributed to this report.
Jury finds Elizabeth Holmes guilty of conspiracy at her former blood-testing startup Theranos
ELIZABETH HOLMES
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News