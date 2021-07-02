2 pilots rescued after plane makes emergency landing off Hawaii coast

This file photo shows a Boeing 737.

HONOLULU -- A cargo plane made an emergency landing in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Hawaii on Friday morning and both people on board have been rescued.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that the pilots of the Transair Flight 810 had reported engine trouble and were attempting to return to Honolulu when they were forced to land the Boeing 737 cargo aircraft in the water around 2:30 a.m.

According to preliminary information, the U.S. Coast Guard rescued both crew members.

Hawaii News Now reported that the crash happened about 2 miles off Kalaeloa Airport. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

The FAA released the following statement:

Transair Flight 810, a Boeing 737 cargo aircraft with two people aboard, made an emergency landing in the ocean off the coast of Honolulu, Hawaii, around 2:30 a.m. local time on Friday. The pilots had reported engine trouble and were attempting to return to Honolulu when they were forced to land the aircraft in the water. According to preliminary information, the U.S. Coast Guard rescued both crew members. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hawaiiplane accidentu.s. & worldairlineemergency landingplane crashairplane
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Elsa becomes 1st hurricane of 2021 Atlantic season
Multiple crashes cause major traffic problems Friday
AMBER Alert issued for abducted Person County 1-year-old boy
Man with Alzheimer's forgot he's married, fell in love with wife again
Sha'Carri Richardson will miss Olympic 100 after marijuana test
Southern food increases your chance for heart attack: Study
Ex-Miami fire chief living in Raleigh with insights on Fla. collapse
Show More
LIVE: Officials give update amid challenges to FL condo search efforts
Big Weather's Big Recipe: Chicken Gyros
Escaped Raleigh cobra caught and removed but what now?
US plans to make airlines refund fees if bags are delayed
Pittsboro football star tackling cancer as he chases college dream
More TOP STORIES News