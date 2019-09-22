Emergency water line repair causes road closures at Brier Creek

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Crews continue an emergency water line repair related to a water main break in Brier Creek on Friday.

The City of Raleigh has closed the westbound left and right turn lanes within the 7900 block of Brier Creek Parkway, between Skyland Ridge Parkway and Glenwood Avenue (US-70). Two center lanes are open to traffic.

Drivers should plan their routes accordingly.

Crews said 11 customers were affected and can expect water service to be restored in the area around 10:00 p.m., Sunday night.

