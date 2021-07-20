Family & Parenting

Apex woman Emma Council celebrates 100th birthday

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- An Apex woman turned 100 years old Monday!

Ms. Emma Council is an inspiration who is loved by everybody who knows her.


She started her 100th birthday celebration early, with a drive-thru party on Saturday, July 17.

Then on July 18 she welcomed Apex Mayor Jacques Gilbert, who presented her with a Mayors Proclamation Recognition.



"I will forever treasure this moment. I was reminded that happiness is the fullness of life with God and laughter," Gilbert said.


Then finally on Monday, July 19, her actual 100th birthday, Council celebrated again with family and read birthday cards and other well wishes.

"Thank you all for everything. i just loved this, love this, loved it. Have a blessed day," Council said in a video posted to social media.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingapexbirthday
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Best deals for you: Black Friday or Cyber Monday?
Thanksgiving takes on new meaning for adopted sisters in NC
NICUs need more breast milk donations
How to avoid getting scammed this holiday shopping season
WATCH: FedEx driver fixes, salutes US flag at NC home
Show More
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Special holiday shopping parking spaces being tested in Raleigh
Thanksgiving travelers set pandemic record: TSA
North Carolina offers rebate to attract esports tournaments
$250K life insurance policy signed 2 days before murder, officials say
More TOP STORIES News