Apex woman Emma Council celebrates 100th birthday

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- An Apex woman turned 100 years old Monday!Ms. Emma Council is an inspiration who is loved by everybody who knows her.She started her 100th birthday celebration early, with a drive-thru party on Saturday, July 17.Then on July 18 she welcomed Apex Mayor Jacques Gilbert, who presented her with a Mayors Proclamation Recognition."I will forever treasure this moment. I was reminded that happiness is the fullness of life with God and laughter," Gilbert said.Then finally on Monday, July 19, her actual 100th birthday, Council celebrated again with family and read birthday cards and other well wishes."Thank you all for everything. i just loved this, love this, loved it. Have a blessed day," Council said in a video posted to social media.