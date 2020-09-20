'Schitt's Creek' wins 1st 7 Emmys of the night: See the full list of 2020 Emmy winners

Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish"



Don Cheadle, "Black Monday"



Ted Danson, "The Good Place"



Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"



WINNER: Eugene Levy, "Schitt's Creek"



Ramy Youssef, "Ramy"

Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me"



Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"



Linda Cardellini, "Dead to Me"



WINNER: Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek"



Issa Rae, "Insecure"



Tracee Ellis Ross, "Black-ish"

"The Daily Show with Trevor Noah," Comedy Central



"Full Frontal with Samantha Bee," TBS



"Jimmy Kimmel Live!," ABC



WINNER: "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver," HBO



"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," CBS

Jason Bateman, "Ozark"



Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"



Steve Carell, "The Morning Show"



Brian Cox, "Succession"



Billy Porter, "Pose"



WINNER: Jeremy Strong, "Succession"

Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"



Olivia Colman, "The Crown"



Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"



Laura Linney, "Ozark"



Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"



WINNER: Zendaya, "Euphoria"

"The Masked Singer"



"Nailed It!"



WINNER: "RuPaul's Drag Race"



"Top Chef"



"The Voice"

Jeremy Irons, "Watchmen"



Hugh Jackman, "Bad Education"



Paul Mescal, "Normal People"



Jeremy Pope, "Hollywood"



WINNER: Mark Ruffalo, "I Know This Much is True"

Cate Blanchett, "Mrs. America"



Shira Haas, "Unorthodox"



WINNER: Regina King, "Watchmen"



Octavia Spencer, "Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker"



Kerry Washington, "Little Fires Everywhere"

Kieran Culkin, "Succession"



WINNER: Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"



Giancarlo Esposito, "Better Call Saul"



Bradley Whitford, "The Handmaid's Tale"



Mark Duplass, "The Morning Show"



Nicholas Braun, "Succession"



Matthew Macfadyen, "Succession"



Jeffery Wright, "Westworld"

Helena Bonham Carter, "The Crown"



Laura Dern, "Big Little Lies"



WINNER: Julia Garner, "Ozark"



Thandie Newton, "Westworld"



Fiona Shaw, "Killing Eve"



Sarah Snook, "Succession"



Meryl Streep, "Big Little Lies"



Samira Wiley, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Yvonne Orji, "Insecure"



Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"



Betty Gilpin, "GLOW"



Marin Hinkle, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"



Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live"



Cecily Strong, "Saturday Night Live"



D'Arcy Carden, "The Good Place;"



WINNER: Annie Murphy, "Schitt's Creek"

Mahershala Ali, "Ramy"



Alan Arkin, "The Kominsky Method"



Sterling K. Brown, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"



WINNER: Daniel Levy, "Schitt's Creek"



Tony Shalhoub, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"



Kenan Thompson, "Saturday Night Live"



William Jackson, "The Good Place"



Andre Braugher, "Brooklyn Nine-Nine"

"Little Fires Everywhere," Hulu





"Mrs. America," FX Networks



"Unbelievable," Netflix



"Unorthodox," Netflix



WINNER: "Watchmen," HBO

"Curb Your Enthusiasm," HBO



"Dead To Me," Netflix



"The Good Place," NBC



"Insecure," HBO



"The Kominsky Method," Netflix



"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," Prime Video



WINNER: "Schitt's Creek," Pop



"What We Do In The Shadows," FX Networks

"Better Call Saul," AMC



"The Crown," Netflix



"The Handmaid's Tale," Hulu



"Killing Eve," BBC America



"The Mandalorian," Disney+



"Ozark," Netflix



"Stranger Things," Netflix



WINNER: "Succession," HBO

Michael Schur, "The Good Place"



Tony McNamara, "The Great"



WINNER: Dan Levy, "Schitt's Creek"



David West Read, "Schitt's Creek"



Sam Johnson & Chris Marcil, "What We Do In The Shadows"



Paul Simms, "What We Do In The Shadows"



Stefani Robinson, "What We Do In The Shadows"

Matt Shakman, "The Great"



Amy Sherman-Palladino, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"



Daniel Palladino, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel "



Gail Mancuso, "Modern Family"



Ramy Youssef, "Ramy"



WINNER: Andrew Cividino, Daniel Levy, "Schitt's Creek"



James Burrows, "Will & Grace"

Tanya Barfield, "Mrs. America "



Sally Rooney & Alice Birch, "Normal People"



Susannah Grant & Michael Chabon & Ayelet Waldman, "Unbelievable"



Anna Winger, "Unorthodox"



WINNER: Damon Lindelof & Cord Jefferson, "Watchmen"

Lynn Shelton, "Little Fires Everywhere"



Lenny Abrahamson, "Normal People"



WINNER: Maria Schrader, "Unorthodox"



Nicole Kassell, "Watchmen"



Steph Green, "Watchmen"



Stephen Williams, "Watchmen"

Dylan McDermott, "Hollywood"



Jim Parsons, "Hollywood"



Tituss Burgess, "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend "



WINNER: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, "Watchmen"



Jovan Adepo, "Watchmen"



Louis Gossett Jr., "Watchmen"

Holland Taylor, "Hollywood"



WINNER: Uzo Aduba, "Mrs. America"



Margo Martindale, "Mrs. America"



Tracey Ullman, "Mrs. America"



Toni Collette , "Unbelievable"



Jean Smart, "Watchmen"

Thomas Schnauz, "Better Call Saul"



Gordon Smith, "Better Call Saul"



Peter Morgan, "The Crown



Chris Mundy, "Ozark"



John Shiban, "Ozark"



Miki Johnson, "Ozark"



WINNER: Jesse Armstrong, "Succession"

Benjamin Caron, "The Crown"



Jessica Hobbs, "The Crown"



Lesli Linka Glatter, "Homeland"



Mimi Leder, "The Morning Show"



Alik Sakharov, "Ozark"



Ben Semanoff, "Ozark"



WINNER: Andrij Parekh, "Succession"



Mark Mylod, "Succession"

LOS ANGELES -- The cast and crew of "Schitt's Creek" swept the first hour of the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards, winning the first six awards of the night in acting, writing and directing categories. Scroll down to see a full list of 2020 Emmy winners and nominees.