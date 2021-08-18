otrc

On The Red Carpet celebrates Disney's Emmy-nominated shows

From "The Mandalorian" to "The Handmaid's Tale" and more, On The Red Carpet is spotlighting Disney's Emmy-nominated shows.
'The Mandalorian' dominated 2021 Emmy nominations

The countdown to Emmy Sunday is on and to celebrate, On The Red Carpet is spotlighting some of Disney's nominated shows. The company earned an impressive 166 Emmy Award nominations, with Disney+ garnering 71 of those nods.

Hit show "The Mandalorian" tied with "The Crown" for most nods this year, with a whopping 24 Emmy nominations, including outstanding drama series. Close behind was Marvel Studios' "WandaVision," also streaming on Disney+, with 23 nominations and Hulu drama series "The Handmaid's Tale" with 21 nominations.

Marvel Studios' shows proved to be a hit for the 2021 Emmy nominations, as "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" also scored five nods, including outstanding guest actor in a drama series for Don Cheadle.

FX series "Pose" scored ten nods this year, including outstanding drama series. But it was Mj Rodriguez's nomination that made history, as she's the first out trans woman to be nominated for a lead actress Emmy.

Mj Rodriguez is also the first out trans performer nominated in any lead acting category, according to GLAAD.



ABC's "black-ish" earned a show-best of six nominations, including outstanding comedy series, and its Freeform spinoff, "grown-ish," earned its first Emmy nomination for outstanding cinematography for a single-camera series.

From early morning to late-night, two familiar faces on ABC also have new Emmy nominations: "Good Morning America" anchor Robin Roberts for her film, "Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia," and late-night host Jimmy Kimmel.

Another great accomplishment for Tony-winning Broadway musical "Hamilton" -- it could soon be Emmy-winning for its film on Disney+, which earned twelve nominations. The 93rd Oscars could even win an Emmy this year, as the awards show has four nominations.

Who will take home the biggest honors? We'll find out during the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 19, 2021.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
