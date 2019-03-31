Crime & Safety

Employee stabbed in Macy's at Southpoint mall in Durham, officials say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- An employee was stabbed in the Macy's at Southpoint mall Sunday afternoon, officials say.

It happened around 4:30 p.m.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

According to the Durham watch commander, the suspect was a shoplifter. He or she was reported to have stabbed an employee in the Macy's.

The condition of the employee is currently unknown an there is no word on the whereabouts of the suspect.

Please check back for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crime & safetydurhammallstabbing
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Freeze warning issued as cold air moves in Sunday night
Police investigating after man shot to death in Durham
Last Nash County inmate escapee caught in South Carolina
Man dies after ATV crash at Johnston County motorsports park
Former VP Joe Biden defends his behavior with women
USC student kidnapped and killed after getting into wrong car
2 arrested after beating, duct-taping child to chair overnight, officials say
Show More
WWII soldier missing for 75 years laid to rest
NC man charged with raping, kidnapping woman, deputies say
1 killed in car crash in Orange County
Durham police investigating fatal officer-involved shooting
Durham police investigating after man found shot to death
More TOP STORIES News