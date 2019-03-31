Employee stabbed in Macy's at Southpoint mall in Durham, officials say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- An employee was stabbed in the Macy's at Southpoint mall Sunday afternoon, officials say.It happened around 4:30 p.m.According to the Durham watch commander, the suspect was a shoplifter. He or she was reported to have stabbed an employee in the Macy's.The condition of the employee is currently unknown an there is no word on the whereabouts of the suspect.Please check back for updates.