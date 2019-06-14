Encounters with strange driver leave NW Raleigh children rattled

ANOTHER ENCOUNTER EMERGES

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two reports of a suspicious female driver and her encounter with children have parents in Northwest Raleigh on alert.Both incidents happened on Brennan Drive.The most recent one Wednesday happened near the intersection with Creedmoor Road.Three pre-teen girls walked from their homes in the Stonehenge subdivision to the Brennan Station shopping center to get lunch on their first day of summer break.On the way back, they say, a car sped up to them and then stopped abruptly."The car just stopped and she rolled down the window and asked us if we knew where Creedmoor Road was," Julia Goodman told ABC11.The 13-year-old and her 11-year-old friend Lyla Cohen ran away but her 10-year-old sister stayed behind as the woman begged for help."And then she said please, please don't leave when Lyla came to get me. And then she just like I think she saw Lyla's phone so then she like speeded away because she probably thought that we were going to call our parents," Aliya Goodman said.The 10-year-old said she always listens when her parents talk about stranger danger but figured she would never need to put that information to the test."I never really thought of it as something scary because I felt like it would never happen. And I've always done this so when it actually happened it kind of frightened me," Aliya said.When the girls arrived home they told their mother, who called police and posted about the incident on the NextDoor app.Soon another mother who lives on the other side of Creedmoor Road posted that her son had a similar incident with a similar car and driver when he was riding his bike to a friend's house a couple weeks earlier.ABC 11 visited his home Thursday and spoke with him and his mother.Thomas Kubovcik, 14, described his encounter."I was just biking down and this red car starts following me. I didn't think much of it at first. And I like cut into a cul-de-sac real quick just to see if they were following me. And they kind of pulled into the cul-de-sac and I turned back out. And I was like, 'This is kind of suspicious,'" Thomas said. "I just biked as fast as I could to my friend's house, got in his driveway and went to the door and they kind of like slowed and just sped away."When asked who was driving, he said, "I think it was a woman. She looked she was in her 40s or 50s."And that's what's surprising to all of the parents and the children."Normally men do this kind of stuff not women," Thomas said.Julia Goodman said finding out someone else had a similar encounter was unnerving."I was actually kind of scared after I found out she was, the same person might have been following somebody else. Because this could happen to somebody else and somebody might actually get in the car," she said.Now she, her sister, and friend aren't feeling as secure as they once did."It kind of makes me upset because I've been doing this for years and nothing's ever happened," Julia said. "But it's summer break and you do all this fun stuff and now I feel like I can't do it because of this one person."