'Lofty goal': Biden rolls out plan to end hunger by 2030; People in Triangle react

President Biden announced a plan to end hunger and increase health activity by 2030 so fewer Americans experience diet-related diseases. Here's reaction from area food pantries, healthcare provers and a mom.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- For one Durham mother of six, who would like to remain anonymous, it is expensive to buy healthy food. Yet, fast food restaurants are within walking distance.

"I can feed my off $20 dollars for McDonalds for a whole McDonalds box," she said. "There's Freddies. You have Panera. Churches Chicken and a pizzeria too."

The 30-year-old cooks meals that stretch her budget and last all week. She even uses the local food pantry to make ends meet weekly.

"Lasagnas, pastas, sandwiches, chicken because it's cheaper to get chicken than any other meat," she said.

Some Durham organizations work together to fight hunger in the Bull City. According to Amy Jones, executive director of Porch-Durham, the nonprofit works with 17 organizations to feed more than 400 families across the city.

"Almost one in five Durham residents is vulnerable to food insecurity," said Jones.

"It is a lofty goal. It's only attainable through collective action at all levels. The federal funding associated with Biden's plan will be critical to ending hunger," said Jones

According to the CDC, adults who eat a healthy diet live longer and have a lower risk of obesity, heart disease and certain cancers. It's something UNC REX medical professionals say can be avoided.

"Beans and lentils have very good levels of protein," said Shelly Wegman, a registered dietician. "Vegetables frozen are just as good as fresh. Canned fruit in fine packed in juice instead of a heavy syrup."

The Durham mother told ABC11 she's doing the best she can and hopes one day her children realize it.

"To make that sacrifice to provide them with healthier options so they can live better lives," she said.

Read the full Biden-Harris National Strategy on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health plan here.