2 Durham officers who died from COVID-19 complications honored in 'End of Watch Ride'

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 43-foot trailer has been traveling the country since May, honoring 338 officers who died in the line of duty throughout 2020.
Two of the officers were special to the Durham County Sheriff's Office. Both passed away from COVID-19 complications after contracting the virus while on duty.
Alexander Reginald Pettiway Jr. was a senior detention officer for Durham County.
"To be here today and to see this is really a fine tribute to him as well as an honor for his family to be a part of it," said cousin Gwen Keith.
The end of watch road will head out for Durham and will continue traveling across the country until August 19.
