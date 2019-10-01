Engineer admits to hacking Yahoo accounts searching for sexual images

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- A former Yahoo software engineer has pleaded guilty to hacking into the accounts of some 6,000 Yahoo users in search of sexual photos and videos.

The US Attorney's Office says Reyes Daniel Ruiz admitted in court Monday that he mostly targeted accounts belonging to younger women, including his personal friends and work colleagues.

Prosecutors say once he gained access to Yahoo accounts, he was able to compromise iCloud, Facebook, Gmail and other online services in search of private images.

The 34-year-old stored the material on a private computer that he destroyed after his employer noticed the suspicious activity.

Ruiz, of the Northern California city of Tracy, pleaded guilty to one count of computer intrusion. He faces five years in prison when he's sentenced Feb. 3.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san josecrimehackingcomputersyahootechnologyphoto
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kidnapper exchanged gunfire with officer before being found dead in woods, police say
Former Dallas officer guilty of murder for killing neighbor
What's on the menu for the 2019 NC State Fair
Cary double murder trial: Will Brandon Lee testify?
9-year-old boy accidentally wins 10K race
One year from REAL ID deadline, what you need to know
Fla. man arrested after family returning from Disney carjacked, kidnapped: Video
Show More
Woman killed in Durham hit-and-run, suspect still loose
Adoption special highlights loving pit bulls
Too close for comfort: Hawk almost scoops small dog
4 headlines to get you through Tuesday, Oct. 1
Durham megachurch pastor to confront sex abuse crisis at major conference
More TOP STORIES News