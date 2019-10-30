Enloe High School after-school activities canceled after shooting in the area

Raleigh Police officers are investigating a shooting in the 2100 block of New Bern Avenue. A victim was transported with minor injuries and the case is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/bERRoGSqOA — Raleigh Police (@raleighpolice) October 30, 2019

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Enloe High School was on a Code Red lockdown Wednesday due to police activity in the area.Administrators said school would release at 2:20 p.m. and buses will run as normal.All after school activities were canceled.Raleigh Police Department confirmed officers received reports of a shooting around 11:45 a.m. at a gas station located less than half a mile from the school.When officers arrived they found a man who had been shot in the arm. He was taken to the hospital for treatment; he is expected to be OK.