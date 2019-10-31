Enloe High School student injured in shooting at gas station near school

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Enloe High School was on a Code Red lockdown Wednesday due to police activity in the area.

The police activity took place at a gas station less than half a mile from the school.

Raleigh Police Department confirmed an Enloe student was injured in a shooting at the gas station shortly before 12 p.m.

Enloe High School cancelled after school activities Wednesday.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighschool safetywake county schools
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Severe weather threatens trick-or-treating
Explore North Carolina's Country Doctor Museum
Driver crashed into man on bicycle near I-85 in Durham
Revamped Aldi store opening in Raleigh
3-year-old NC girl found safe day after going missing
Johnston Co. teacher suspended for segregating students based on beliefs
Durham minister: Halloween should be canceled in light of violence
Show More
'Bull Moon' in Durham not rising for Halloween due to wind
Man still looking for a room at The Carolina Inn
Mold and structural issues shut down Cumberland County school
Durham police chief promises action against gang violence
VA teen found safe, alleged captor in custody
More TOP STORIES News