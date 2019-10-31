Enloe High School student injured in shooting at gas station near school

Raleigh Police officers are investigating a shooting in the 2100 block of New Bern Avenue. A victim was transported with minor injuries and the case is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/bERRoGSqOA — Raleigh Police (@raleighpolice) October 30, 2019

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Enloe High School was on a Code Red lockdown Wednesday due to police activity in the area.The police activity took place at a gas station less than half a mile from the school.Raleigh Police Department confirmed an Enloe student was injured in a shooting at the gas station shortly before 12 p.m.Enloe High School cancelled after school activities Wednesday.