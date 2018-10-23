DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --Don't throw away your shot. Here's how you can get $10 tickets to Hamilton performances at DPAC.
The wildly popular musical is set to perform at DPAC from Nov. 6-Dec. 2.
Starting Nov. 4, people wanting tickets can sign up for the digital lottery by going to this website.
DPAC said there are 40 tickets available for every performance. The digital lottery for each performance opens at 11 a.m. two days before the performance.
Lottery winners can buy up to two tickets for $10 each. Lottery entrants must be 18 years or older, but they can give their extra ticket to someone under 18.
Lottery winners must buy their tickets online with a credit card by 4 p.m. the day prior to the performance. They can then pick up their tickets at will call two hours prior to the performance.
Note: Video attached to this article is from a previous story.