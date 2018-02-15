help me raise money to get these kids to see @TheBlackPanther ! its important they see the hero on screen ✊🏿 gonna set up my own screening for the LA kids ! @FredTJoseph got it goin . me n Ryan Coogler gonna keep it goin! #BlackPantherChallenge https://t.co/wHzEsnu9xe pic.twitter.com/KMEQKGfY2t