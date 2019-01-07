ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

﻿Former Ft. Bragg soldier has Purple Heart, Bronze Star and now $200K lottery prize

Fort Bragg veteran wins big lottery prize of $200,000.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WTVD) --
A former soldier with Ft. Bragg's 82nd Airborne Division has won a $200,000 North Carolina lottery prize.

Howard Smack is a decorated 30-year military veteran who has been awarded a Purple Heart and Bronze Star. Smack said he wants to save his lottery windfall.

"When you've served in the military as long as I have," Smack said, "you always have a short-term and a long-term plan. This couldn't come at a better time. Last year was a rough one. My father finally got a kidney after being on dialysis for years, so I've had to be there for him. This is such a blessing."

Smack purchased three $5 Mega Millions/Powerball scratch-off tickets in Elizabeth City.

"I just had that feeling and I went for it," Smack said. "I couldn't believe it when I won. I may have screamed, just a little bit, I was so excited."

After taxes, he took home $141,501. Smack said he plans to save the money so he can be prepared for whatever happens in the future.
