A former soldier with Ft. Bragg's 82nd Airborne Division has won a $200,000 North Carolina lottery prize.Howard Smack is a decorated 30-year military veteran who has been awarded a Purple Heart and Bronze Star. Smack said he wants to save his lottery windfall."When you've served in the military as long as I have," Smack said, "you always have a short-term and a long-term plan. This couldn't come at a better time. Last year was a rough one. My father finally got a kidney after being on dialysis for years, so I've had to be there for him. This is such a blessing."Smack purchased three $5 Mega Millions/Powerball scratch-off tickets in Elizabeth City."I just had that feeling and I went for it," Smack said. "I couldn't believe it when I won. I may have screamed, just a little bit, I was so excited."After taxes, he took home $141,501. Smack said he plans to save the money so he can be prepared for whatever happens in the future.