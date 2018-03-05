OSCARS

10-year-old photographer captures the stars on the red carpet this awards season

Photography has helped 10-year-old red carpet photographer Francine Gascon during her treatment for acute lymphoblastic leukemia. (KABC)

Young shutterbug Francine Gascon has been able to photograph Hollywood's brightest stars this awards season.

The 10-year-old was given the opportunity to take photos on red carpets through the Pablove Foundation, a nonprofit that teaches children with cancer to develop their creative voice through photography.

Gascon has been battling acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a type of cancer of the blood and bone marrow that affects white blood cells. She said photography has helped her through her treatment.

She was able to take photos at several red carpets, most recently at the Golden Globes. She met Denzel Washington and one of her idols, Steven Spielberg, while at the Globes.
