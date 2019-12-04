11-year-old girl dances into history as 1st black lead of NYC Ballet's 'The Nutcracker'

NEW YORK -- The New York City Ballet's production of "The Nutcracker" has cast a black dancer to play Marie for the first time.Charlotte Nebres will star in this year's rendition of George Balanchine's "The Nutcracker," which started in 1954.Nebres is a student at the School of American Ballet. Her mother's family is from Trinidad and her father's family is from the Philippines.The 11-year-old Nebres says she remembers being inspired by Misty Copeland becoming the first African-American female principal at American Ballet Theater.Nebres will be joined by a diverse group of young leads.Nebres' Prince, Tanner Quirk, is half-Chinese. Sophia Thomopoulos, who will also play Marie, is half-Korean, half-Greek. Sophia's Prince will be played by Kai Misra-Stone, who is half-South Asian.