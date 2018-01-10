ENTERTAINMENT

2017 rankings put DPAC among the top theaters in US

EMBED </>More Videos

010918-wtvd-dpac-ranking-vid (WTVD)

Mark Falgout
DURHAM (WTVD) --
Once again the Durham Performing Arts Center ranks among the top theater venues in the United States. In their year end rankings, Pollstar, Billboard Magazine and Venues Today, all place DPAC in the top 5 for ticket sales or gross sales.

In Pollstar's theater venue ticket sales rankings DPAC comes in number 4, behind Radio City Music Hall in New York City, The Axis at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, and the Fox Theatre in Atlanta.

In Billboard Magazine's gross sales rankings for venues under 5,000 seats, DPAC is also ranked number 4, behind The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, The Fox Theatre, and the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis.

In Venues Today's rankings for gross sales in venues between 2,001 and 5,000 seats DPAC comes in at number 5. behind The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, The Fox Theatre, The Orpheum, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City.

DPAC also closed 2017 with a record number of sold out shows. Last year DPAC featured 211 events with 113 selling out. DPAC hosted 462,055 guests in 2017, the most since the theater's opening in 2008.

DPAC has ranked in the top 10 U.S. theaters since 2010.

Click here for more information
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentdpacbroadwayDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ENTERTAINMENT
This A.M.: Wednesday's top headlines
Gabrielle Union talks infertility, reveals diagnosis
Aretha Franklin in hospice care but remains hopeful: Reports
Wakeboarding mama pulls off impressive 'In My Feelings' challenge
Aretha Franklin gravely ill and surrounded by loved ones in Detroit
More entertainment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Disney offers tuition for hourly workers in tight job market
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Raleigh girl who went viral dancing to 'Respect' reflects on Queen of Soul
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Hurricane Lane: Category 4 storm soaks Hawaii's Big Island with foot of rain
GOP leaders calling another special session to write new questions on proposed amendments
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
More News