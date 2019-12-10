2020 dates announced for 'Wicked' in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Show dates have been announced for Wicked's return to the Triangle.Wicked will return to the Durham Performing Arts Center next fall, from Sept. 30 to Oct. 25. Ticket information will be announced at a later date. Tickets for groups will be on sale in January.This is the first time in five years that the popular musical has come to the Triangle. Wicked will be part of the SunTrust Broadway at DPAC 2020-2021 season.The show is a twist on what happens in the Land of Oz and recently celebrated its 15th anniversary on Broadway.