2020 Oscar winners then & now: Look back at their early red carpet moments

By Danny Clemens
LOS ANGELES -- The Oscars red carpet is nothing new for this year's winners in the top four acting categories, who have quite literally been staples on Hollywood's biggest night for decades. Because we're never one to turn down a good Oscars throwback, check out the video above to look back at some of the early Oscars moments from this year's winners in the acting categories:



In addition to the acting winners mentioned above, South Korean dark comic thriller "Parasite" walked away with best picture, best director, best original screenplay and best international feature film. Click here to see a full list of 2020 Oscar winners.

SEE ALSO: What 2020 Oscar-nominated actresses, actors wore on red carpets this award season

