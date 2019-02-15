ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

21 Savage breaks silence after ICE arrest in Atlanta on Feb. 3

EMBED </>More Videos

Rapper 21 Savage breaks his silence in an exclusive interview with ABC News following ICE arrest

For the first time, rapper 21 Savage is sharing the moments he was arrested by ICE hours before the Super Bowl.

21 Savage, whose given name is She'yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph and was born in England, was arrested by immigration authorities for overstaying his visa and held for nine days. That arrest forced him to miss his performance at the Grammy Awards.
EMBED More News Videos

Authorities in Atlanta say rapper 21 Savage is in federal immigration custody after he overstayed his visa, which expired in July 2006.



In an exclusive interview with ABC's Linsey Davis, he described what happened when he was pulled over in Atlanta, just hours before the Super Bowl.

"I don't even know. I was just driving. And I just seen guns and blue lights. And, then I was in the back of a car. And I was gone," he said.

21 Savage said authorities didn't tell him why he was being arrested initially only that they said, "We got Savage."

When asked if he thought he was targeted, 21 Savage said, "It was definitely targeted."

"I've been here 20 years, 19 years. This is all I know. I don't feel like you should be arrested and put in a place where a murderer will be for just being in the country for too long," 21 Savage said.

Davis asked the rapper if he's now concerned about being kicked out of the country.

"Yeah, but I feel like I done been through so much in my life. I learned to embrace the times when I'm down 'cause they always build me up," 21 Savage said.

On Wednesday 21 Savage was released on $100,000 bond.
Related Topics:
entertainmentrapperu.s. & worldimmigrationICESuper BowlABC NewsenglandGeorgia
(Copyright ©2019 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Oscars: Academy clarifies cinematography presentation plan
The very best movies screening in Durham this week
The very best movies screening in Fayetteville this week
How to watch this year's Oscar-nominated movies
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Live soon: Trump will sign border deal but will also declare emergency
Black Widow Killer is North Carolina's oldest woman on death row
Opting out: How to remove your personal info from online search sites
More officers sent to Cumberland Co. middle school after threat
Troubleshooter: Raleigh couple's car totaled during brake and tire job
Police investigate reported stabbing in Wake Forest
Garner man shot by deputy after Walgreens shooting faces attempted murder charge
Delta employees at RDU to get $2M in bonuses
Show More
7-year-old writes goodbye message to parents during bomb threat
Photo shows bear hitching ride on Bertie County garbage truck
28 Georgia students sickened by Valentine's Day candy and treats
Home Depot to hire 370 employees in Raleigh, Durham
One more nice day before the rain arrives
More News