halloween

24 movies, shorts to watch on Disney+ to celebrate Halloween

There's no denying that Halloween looks a little different this year, but that doesn't mean you can't celebrate the season safely at home!

If you're looking to get in the mood by watching something spooky, scary or downright supernatural, check out these two dozen Halloween movies, shorts and specials that are available to stream on Disney+ this year:

  • "Don't Look Under the Bed"
  • "Frankenweenie" (2012)
  • "Girl vs Monster"
  • "Halloweentown"
  • "Halloweentown High"
  • "Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge"
  • "Haunted Mansion"
  • "Hocus Pocus"
  • "Mom's Got A Date With A Vampire"
  • "Mr. Boogedy"
  • "Phantom of the Megaplex"
  • "Return to Halloweentown"
  • "The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad"
  • "The Ghost of Buxley Hall"
  • "The Nightmare Before Christmas"
  • "The Scream Team"
  • "Twitches"
  • "Twitches Too"
  • "ZOMBIES"
  • "ZOMBIES 2"
  • "Frankenweenie" (1984)
  • "Lonesome Ghosts"
  • "Mater and the Ghostlight"
  • "Trick or Treat"


RELATED: See the full 2020 schedule for Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween

In addition to the movies and shorts, there are dozens of Halloween-themed television episodes available to stream, including 30 episodes of "The Simpsons" iconic "Treehouse of Horror" franchise and more than 40 episodes of Disney Channel and Disney Junior series like "Even Stevens," "Kim Possible," "Phineas and Ferb," "That's So Raven," "The Proud Family" and "Fancy Nancy."

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmovieshalloweenholidaytelevisionmovie newsdisney+ streaming serviceotrc
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
See the full schedule for Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween
HALLOWEEN
Goldsboro ghost tours evoke spirit of Halloween
See the full schedule for Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween
Robot delivers Halloween candy at a distance
Halloween full moon, Orionid meteor shower in the skies in October
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Answering your questions about the 2020 election
'The process is working': 300,000 ballots already accepted in NC
Wife of Clayton firefighter dies from COVID-19
Not all thermometers are equal, health experts say
AMC Theatres reopening throughout NC as soon as next week
LATEST: NC launches $12M fund for small businesses
Wake Co. program looks to assist businesses impacted by pandemic
Show More
Airports, like airlines, need help to survive COVID-19, RDU says
US 1 South in Cary reopens after deadly rear-end crash
White House ups bid in last-ditch stimulus talks with Congress
Parrots forced to separate at British zoo for excessive swearing
Timothy Ray Brown, 1st person cured of HIV, dies of cancer
More TOP STORIES News