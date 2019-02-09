3 action movies to catch in Cary theaters right now

Here are the best action films to catch in theaters, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being a spider-man. When Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, others from across the Spider-Verse are transported to this dimension.
With a critical approval rating of 97 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has proven to be a critical darling since its release on Dec. 14. Per the site's critical consensus, "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action."
Bring the family to see this Oscar nominated, animated film centered on Brooklyn teenager Miles Morales.
It's screening at Regal Crossroads Stadium 20 & IMAX (501 Caitboo Ave.) through Sunday, Feb. 10. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
The Kid Who Would Be King
Alex thinks he's just another nobody, until he stumbles upon the mythical Sword in the Stone, Excalibur. Now, he must unite his friends and enemies into a band of knights and, together with the legendary wizard Merlin, take on the wicked enchantress Morgana. With the future at stake, Alex must become the great leader he never dreamed he could be.
With an 88 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 67 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Kid Who Would Be King" has been getting attention since its release. According to the site's overview of critic reviews, "'The Kid Who Would Be King' recalls classic all-ages adventures -- and repurposes a timeless legend -- for a thoroughly enjoyable new addition to the family movie canon."
Get a piece of the action at Frank Theatres Parkside Town Commons Stadium 11 (1140 Parkside Main St.) through Tuesday, Feb. 12. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Aquaman
Once home to the most advanced civilization on Earth, the city of Atlantis is now an underwater kingdom ruled by the power-hungry King Orm. With a vast army at his disposal, Orm plans to conquer the remaining oceanic people -- and then the surface world. Standing in his way is Aquaman, Orm's half-human, half-Atlantean brother and true heir to the throne. With help from royal counselor Vulko, Aquaman must retrieve the legendary Trident of Atlan and embrace his destiny as protector of the deep.
With a critical approval rating of 65 percent and an audience score of 77 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Aquaman" is well worth a watch. The site's critical consensus indicates that "'Aquaman' swims with its entertainingly ludicrous tide, offering up CGI superhero spectacle that delivers energetic action with an emphasis on good old-fashioned fun."
Catch it on the big screen at Regal Crossroads Stadium 20 & IMAX (501 Caitboo Ave.) through Sunday, Feb. 10 and Frank Theatres Parkside Town Commons Stadium 11 (1140 Parkside Main St.) through Tuesday, Feb. 12. Click here for showtimes and tickets.