3 action movies to catch in Durham theaters right now

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being a spider-man. When Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, others from across the Spider-Verse are transported to this dimension.
With a Tomatometer Score of 97 percent and an Audience Score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has proven to be a critical darling since its release in December. The Atlantic's David Sims said, "The latest entry in a fully saturated genre that somehow, through sheer creative gumption, does something new," while Katie Walsh of Tribune News Service noted, "The delights of 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' bring a newfound sense of joy and playfulness to the beloved character"
Bumblebee
On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary yellow VW bug.
With a Tomatometer Score of 93 percent and an Audience Score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bumblebee" has garnered plenty of praise since its release in December. "The movie works in large part because of the depth of Steinfeld's performance. We haven't seen such a well-realized character in any of the other Transformers movies," according to James Berardinelli of ReelViews, while Rolling Stone's David Fear said, "Imagine if John Hughes made a Transformers movie. Or: Think E.T., but with auto parts."
Cold Pursuit
Nels Coxman's quiet life comes crashing down when his beloved son dies under mysterious circumstances. His search for the truth soon becomes a quest for revenge as he seeks coldblooded justice against a drug lord and his inner circle.
With a Tomatometer Score of 74 percent and an Audience Score of 63 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Cold Pursuit" is well worth a watch. "'Cold Pursuit' is an excellent film," noted Johnny Oleksinski of the New York Post, while ReelViews' James Berardinelli said, "'Cold Pursuit' works as intended."
