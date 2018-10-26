3 can't-miss events worth checking out in Raleigh this weekend

Halloween Crawl Raleigh

11th Annual Raleigh Boogeyman Bar Crawl

From Halloween crawls to one focused on street art, there's plenty to enjoy in Raleigh this weekend. Read on for a rundown of ideas to fill your calendar.---Cultural Crawl Street Art - Bar CrawlCultural Crawl offers a safe and inclusive space for people to drink, eat and explore. The crawl supports local businesses and the street art and murals surrounding them. The event encourages participants to take advantage and explore what these neighborhoods have to offer by walking or biking to multiple locations.Saturday, Oct. 27, 2-10 p.m.Raleigh$20. More ticket options available.The Halloween Crawl will hit more than seven establishments around Glenwood Avenue. Beginning with check-in from 4:30-6 p.m. at Southern Charred, the group will then go from venue to venue playing games and enjoying prize giveaways.Costume contests will award prizes for best male, best female and best group. Proceeds will benefit those areas affected by Hurricane Florence.Saturday, Oct. 27, 4:30-11:30 p.m.Southern Charred, 510 Glenwood Ave., Suite 101$20. More ticket options available.The Boogeyman Bar Crawl will visit Raleigh's Halloween haunts in the Glenwood South Bar District. Look for games, drinks and more. The event also features a $600 costume contest. A costume is required for this event.Saturday, Oct. 27, 6 p.m.-Sunday, Oct. 28, 12:30 a.m.Glenwood South Bar District$40