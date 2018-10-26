3 can't-miss events worth checking out in Raleigh this weekend

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Cultural Crawl Street Art - Bar Crawl
Cultural Crawl offers a safe and inclusive space for people to drink, eat and explore. The crawl supports local businesses and the street art and murals surrounding them. The event encourages participants to take advantage and explore what these neighborhoods have to offer by walking or biking to multiple locations.
When: Saturday, Oct. 27, 2-10 p.m.
Where: Raleigh
Admission: $20. More ticket options available.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Halloween Crawl Raleigh
The Halloween Crawl will hit more than seven establishments around Glenwood Avenue. Beginning with check-in from 4:30-6 p.m. at Southern Charred, the group will then go from venue to venue playing games and enjoying prize giveaways.
Costume contests will award prizes for best male, best female and best group. Proceeds will benefit those areas affected by Hurricane Florence.
When: Saturday, Oct. 27, 4:30-11:30 p.m.
Where: Southern Charred, 510 Glenwood Ave., Suite 101
Admission: $20. More ticket options available.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
11th Annual Raleigh Boogeyman Bar Crawl
The Boogeyman Bar Crawl will visit Raleigh's Halloween haunts in the Glenwood South Bar District. Look for games, drinks and more. The event also features a $600 costume contest. A costume is required for this event.
When: Saturday, Oct. 27, 6 p.m.-Sunday, Oct. 28, 12:30 a.m.
Where: Glenwood South Bar District
Admission: $40
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets