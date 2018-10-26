ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

3 can't-miss events worth checking out in Raleigh this weekend

Raleigh Boogeyman Bar Crawl. | Photo: Dan L./Yelp

By Hoodline
From Halloween crawls to one focused on street art, there's plenty to enjoy in Raleigh this weekend. Read on for a rundown of ideas to fill your calendar.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Cultural Crawl Street Art - Bar Crawl


Cultural Crawl offers a safe and inclusive space for people to drink, eat and explore. The crawl supports local businesses and the street art and murals surrounding them. The event encourages participants to take advantage and explore what these neighborhoods have to offer by walking or biking to multiple locations.

When: Saturday, Oct. 27, 2-10 p.m.
Where: Raleigh
Admission: $20. More ticket options available.

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Halloween Crawl Raleigh





The Halloween Crawl will hit more than seven establishments around Glenwood Avenue. Beginning with check-in from 4:30-6 p.m. at Southern Charred, the group will then go from venue to venue playing games and enjoying prize giveaways.

Costume contests will award prizes for best male, best female and best group. Proceeds will benefit those areas affected by Hurricane Florence.

When: Saturday, Oct. 27, 4:30-11:30 p.m.
Where: Southern Charred, 510 Glenwood Ave., Suite 101
Admission: $20. More ticket options available.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

11th Annual Raleigh Boogeyman Bar Crawl





The Boogeyman Bar Crawl will visit Raleigh's Halloween haunts in the Glenwood South Bar District. Look for games, drinks and more. The event also features a $600 costume contest. A costume is required for this event.

When: Saturday, Oct. 27, 6 p.m.-Sunday, Oct. 28, 12:30 a.m.
Where: Glenwood South Bar District
Admission: $40

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineRaleigh
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Hocus Pocus' is back in theaters
Penn Holderness to make theatrical debut in Rocky Horror Picture Show
Win a new home by watching Wheel of Fortune
'To Kill a Mockingbird' voted America's best-loved novel
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Suspect arrested in connection with mailed pipe bombs
3 more plead guilty in Wake Co. Register of Deeds embezzlement case
TIMELINE: Suspect in custody for suspicious packages
Relief on way for one of the most congested commutes in the Triangle
Durham officer injured while trying to pull over speeding driver
Wake Co. school bus crashed with 20 students on board
VIDEO: Giant runaway spool of cable sideswipes driver on TX highway
What a break! NJ man's fall leads to hospital lottery pool win
Show More
Kindergartners sign 'Happy Birthday' song for deaf custodian
Apple's new iPhone could save you $250
Gift card scam uses bosses' email addresses when phishing
Halloween 2018: Pie pumpkins vs. Carving pumpkins
Does Babyganics owe you money in mislabeling lawsuit
More News