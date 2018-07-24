ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

3 delicious food and drink events around Raleigh this week

Photo: Artem Pochepetsky/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Hungry for something new?

If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of Raleigh food and beverage. From a hands-on mixology class to a murder mystery pub tour, here's what to do on the local food scene this week.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Rye cocktail class and dinner at Parliament





Try your hand at mixing rye whiskey cocktails this Wednesday evening at Parliament. Mixology experts will share secrets to crafting perfect cocktails while you enjoy a buffet-style dinner from one of Parliament's favorite local restaurants.

When: Wednesday, July 25, 6-8 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets.

Murder mystery beer tour with Brewed Clues





Solve a mysterious murder while sipping craft beer with Brewed Clues. Along this murder mystery pub tour, you and your team of investigators will track down clues, find secret venues and blindly sample local beers to unravel a murder case -- all while discovering the identities of the local brews you're sipping.

Where: 300 Pace St., Oakwood
Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal.

Brewery tour at Funguys Brewing





Take a peek behind the scenes at Funguys Brewing. The budding small-batch brewer is currently offering nearly 40 percent off tours of the facility, which includes an overview of the company's history, a souvenir glass and a pint of beer.

Where: Funguys Brewing, 2408 Paula St., Five Points
Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineRaleigh
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Becca selects her final 2 men after Fantasy Suite dates
R. Kelly sings about troubles in revealing 19-minute song called 'I Admit'
North Carolina law enforcement agencies join lip-sync battle fun
Michael Strahan, Sara Haines to host new hour of 'GMA'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Fuquay-Varina man accused of putting camera in woman's bedroom
Report: Chuck Kaiton out as Hurricanes announcer after 39 seasons
Woman hit during traffic stop in Cumberland County
Myrtle Beach waterspout classified as EF-0 tornado
Boyfriend of missing college student speaks out
Mega Millions: These numbers could give you the best shot at the $512M
Gang of women steal $10,000 worth of Lululemon leggings
Man arrested for exercising naked at Planet Fitness gym
Show More
2 dead after plane crashes in Lincoln County field
Gun rights activists allowed to post plans for 3-D printed guns online
Girl befriends UPS driver who brought her life-saving medications
Hersheypark set to reopen Tuesday following flooding
Thailand's soccer boys prepare to ordain as Buddhist novices
More News