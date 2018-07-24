3 delicious food and drink events around Raleigh this week

Rye cocktail class and dinner at Parliament

Hungry for something new?If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of Raleigh food and beverage. From a hands-on mixology class to a murder mystery pub tour, here's what to do on the local food scene this week.---Try your hand at mixing rye whiskey cocktails this Wednesday evening at Parliament. Mixology experts will share secrets to crafting perfect cocktails while you enjoy a buffet-style dinner from one of Parliament's favorite local restaurants.Wednesday, July 25, 6-8 p.m.Solve a mysterious murder while sipping craft beer with Brewed Clues. Along this murder mystery pub tour, you and your team of investigators will track down clues, find secret venues and blindly sample local beers to unravel a murder case -- all while discovering the identities of the local brews you're sipping.300 Pace St., OakwoodTake a peek behind the scenes at Funguys Brewing. The budding small-batch brewer is currently offering nearly 40 percent off tours of the facility, which includes an overview of the company's history, a souvenir glass and a pint of beer.Funguys Brewing, 2408 Paula St., Five Points