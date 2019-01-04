ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

3 dramas to catch in Cary theaters right now

Looking for a stirring story? Don't miss this week's lineup of dramas showing on the big screen in and around Cary.

Here are the top-ranked drama films to catch in theaters, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)

The Favourite



In 18th-century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favorite.

With a critical approval rating of 94 percent and an audience score of 59 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has become a favorite since its release on December 14, with a consensus that "'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext -- and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."

It's playing at Regal Crossroads Stadium 20 & IMAX (501 Caitboo Ave.) through Thursday, Jan. 10. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Creed II



This film follows Adonis Creed's life inside and outside of the ring as he deals with newfound fame, issues with his family and his continuing quest to become a champion.

With an 83 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 59 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Creed II" has racked up generally positive reviews since its release on November 21, with a consensus that "'Creed II''s adherence to franchise formula adds up to a sequel with few true surprises, but its time-tested generational themes still pack a solid punch."

It's screening at Frank Theatres Parkside Town Commons Stadium 11 (1140 Parkside Main St.) through Thursday, Jan. 10. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Bohemian Rhapsody



Singer Freddie Mercury, guitarist Brian May, drummer Roger Taylor and bass guitarist John Deacon take the music world by storm when they form the rock 'n' roll band Queen in 1970. Hit songs become instant classics. When Mercury's increasingly wild lifestyle starts to spiral out of control, Queen soon faces its greatest challenge yet -- finding a way to keep the band together amid the success and excess.

With a critical approval rating of 62 percent and an audience score of 90 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bohemian Rhapsody" is well worth a watch. The site's critical consensus indicates that "'Bohemian Rhapsody' hits a handful of high notes, but as an in-depth look at a beloved band, it offers more of a medley than a true greatest hits collection."

Catch it on the big screen at Regal Crossroads Stadium 20 & IMAX (501 Caitboo Ave.) through Thursday, Jan. 10. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

