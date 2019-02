3 dramas to catch in Cary theaters right now

The Favourite

In the mood to get real? Don't miss this week's lineup of dramas showing on the big screen in and around Cary.Here are the best drama films to catch in theaters, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes . (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database ; showtimes via Fandango .)With a 93 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 63 percent on Rotten Tomatoes , "The Favourite" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on Dec. 14, with a consensus that, " 'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext -- and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."The movie has garnered 10 Oscar nominations including one for Best Picture.Want to see for yourself? It's playing at Regal Crossroads Stadium 20 & IMAX (501 Caitboo Ave.) through Tuesday, Feb. 19. Click here for showtimes and tickets With a critical approval rating of 80 percent and an audience score of 63 percent on Rotten Tomatoes , "Green Book" is well worth a watch, with a consensus that, " 'Green Book' takes audiences on a surprisingly smooth ride through potentially bumpy subject matter, fueled by Peter Farrelly's deft touch and a pair of well-matched leads.""Green Book" is one of eight movies up for Best Picture at this year's Academy Awards.You can catch it at Regal Crossroads Stadium 20 & IMAX (501 Caitboo Ave.) and Cinebistro Waverly Place (525 New Waverly Place) through Thursday, Feb. 21. Click here for showtimes and tickets With a critical approval rating of 61 percent and an audience score of 88 percent on Rotten Tomatoes , "Bohemian Rhapsody" is well worth a watch. The site's critical consensus has it that, " 'Bohemian Rhapsody' hits a handful of high notes, but as an in-depth look at a beloved band, it offers more of a medley than a true greatest hits collection."Perhaps so, but the movie earned an Oscar nomination for Best Picture.It's playing at Regal Crossroads Stadium 20 & IMAX (501 Caitboo Ave.) through Thursday, Feb. 21. Click here for showtimes and tickets