ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

3 dramas to catch in Cary theaters right now

Image: Green Book/TMDb

By Hoodline
In the mood to get real? Don't miss this week's lineup of dramas showing on the big screen in and around Cary.

Here are the best drama films to catch in theaters, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)

The Favourite



In 18th century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favorite.

With a 93 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 63 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on Dec. 14, with a consensus that, " 'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext -- and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."

The movie has garnered 10 Oscar nominations including one for Best Picture.

Want to see for yourself? It's playing at Regal Crossroads Stadium 20 & IMAX (501 Caitboo Ave.) through Tuesday, Feb. 19. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Green Book



Tony Lip, a bouncer in 1962, is hired to drive pianist Don Shirley on a tour through the Deep South in the days when African-Americans were forced to find alternate accommodations and services due to segregation laws below the Mason-Dixon Line. They relied on a guide called The Negro Motorist Green Book.

With a critical approval rating of 80 percent and an audience score of 63 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Green Book" is well worth a watch, with a consensus that, " 'Green Book' takes audiences on a surprisingly smooth ride through potentially bumpy subject matter, fueled by Peter Farrelly's deft touch and a pair of well-matched leads."

"Green Book" is one of eight movies up for Best Picture at this year's Academy Awards.

You can catch it at Regal Crossroads Stadium 20 & IMAX (501 Caitboo Ave.) and Cinebistro Waverly Place (525 New Waverly Place) through Thursday, Feb. 21. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Bohemian Rhapsody



Singer Freddie Mercury, guitarist Brian May, drummer Roger Taylor and bass guitarist John Deacon take the music world by storm when they form the rock 'n' roll band Queen in 1970. Hit songs become instant classics. When Mercury's increasingly wild lifestyle starts to spiral out of control, Queen soon faces its greatest challenge yet -- finding a way to keep the band together amid all the success and excess.

With a critical approval rating of 61 percent and an audience score of 88 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bohemian Rhapsody" is well worth a watch. The site's critical consensus has it that, " 'Bohemian Rhapsody' hits a handful of high notes, but as an in-depth look at a beloved band, it offers more of a medley than a true greatest hits collection."

Perhaps so, but the movie earned an Oscar nomination for Best Picture.

It's playing at Regal Crossroads Stadium 20 & IMAX (501 Caitboo Ave.) through Thursday, Feb. 21. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineCary
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Oscars 2019: Cast your vote!
3 action movies to catch in Durham theaters right now
Academy reverses plans, will air all awards live at Oscars
SPONSORED: Star Lady Gaga is reborn in Oscar-nominated role
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
MISSING: Robeson Co. mom says car was stolen with 6-year-old inside
Apex man now charged with murder in high-speed crash that shut down US-1
Black Widow Killer is North Carolina's oldest woman on death row
Durham Police: Man shot during attempted robbery
Fayetteville Police investigate after pedestrian injured in hit and run
TMZ: Plane carrying Jennifer Aniston makes emergency landing after losing wheel
Garner Walgreens worker critical after shooting, store remains closed
Undocumented Raleigh mom speaks out against ICE raids
Show More
Aurora shooting: 5 dead, multiple wounded including officers; gunman also dead
White House correspondent April Ryan kicks off NABJ Regional Summit in Raleigh
Wake Forest HS student charged with sexual battery of classmate
Raleigh man accused of fracturing child's skull
Charlotte finally gets its time to shine after HB2 NBA All-Star Game delay
More News