3 dramas to catch in Chapel Hill theaters right now

Read on for the highest rated drama films to catch in theaters, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
'The Favourite'
In 18th century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favourite.
With a critical approval rating of 93 percent and an audience score of 62 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on Dec. 14. Per the site's overview of critic reviews, "'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext--- and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."
"The Favourite" has earned 10 Oscar nominations, including best picture and director.
It's playing at Regal Timberlyne 6 (120 Banks St.) through Thursday, Jan. 31. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
'Stan & Ollie'
With their golden era long behind them, comedy duo Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy embark on a variety hall tour of Britain and Ireland. Despite the pressures of a hectic schedule, and with the support of their wives Lucille and Ida -- a formidable double act in their own right -- the pair's love of performing, as well as for each other, endures as they secure a place in the hearts of their adoring public.
With a 92 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 62 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Stan & Ollie" has become a favorite since its release on Dec. 28. The site's critical consensus: "'Stan & Ollie' pays tribute to a pair of beloved entertainers with an affectionate look behind the scenes -- and a moving look at the burdens and blessings of a creative bond."
Get a piece of the action at Silverspot Cinema Chapel Hill 13 (201 S. Estes Drive, Suite 100) through Wednesday, Jan. 30. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
'Green Book'
Tony Lip, a bouncer in 1962, is hired to drive pianist Don Shirley on a tour through the Deep South in the days when African-Americans were forced to find alternate accommodations and services, due to segregation laws below the Mason-Dixon Line, based on a guide called "The Negro Motorist Green Book."
With an 82 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Green Book" has been getting attention since its release on Nov. 16. The site's critical consensus states, "'Green Book' takes audiences on a surprisingly smooth ride through potentially bumpy subject matter, fueled by Peter Farrelly's deft touch and a pair of well-matched leads."
"Green Book" is one of eight movies up for best picture at this year's Academy Awards.
Catch it on the big screen at Silverspot Cinema Chapel Hill 13 (201 S. Estes Drive, Suite 100) through Thursday, Jan. 31. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
