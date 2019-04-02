3 events coming up in Raleigh this week

Ibrahim Hamad & Sascha Stone

Blow Out Early Access

A Liturgy of Not Giving Up On Yourself

Looking to mix things up this week? From a hip-hop symposium to a talk on not giving, here's a lineup of options to help you get social around town.---This event is part of William Peace University's hip-hop symposium. It is free for students. There will be a nominal fee for non-students.Thursday, April 4, 6:30-9 p.m.William Peace University, 15 E. Peace St., Kenan HallFreeThis private shopping event will feature champagne and hors d'oeuvres. Attendees will get early access to the best deals. All proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the Triangle Residential Options for Substance Abusers.Friday, April 5, 6-8 p.m.3528 Wade Ave.$20This event will feature artist Scott Erickson. He will discuss the virtues of never giving up. Expect a multi-sensory event. Church on Morgan is the host venue.Friday, April 5, 7:30-9 p.m.Church on Morgan, 136 E. Morgan St.$10---