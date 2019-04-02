Arts & Entertainment

3 events coming up in Raleigh this week

Photo: Israel Palacio/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking to mix things up this week? From a hip-hop symposium to a talk on not giving, here's a lineup of options to help you get social around town.

---

Ibrahim Hamad & Sascha Stone





This event is part of William Peace University's hip-hop symposium. It is free for students. There will be a nominal fee for non-students.

When: Thursday, April 4, 6:30-9 p.m.

Where: William Peace University, 15 E. Peace St., Kenan Hall

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets


Blow Out Early Access





This private shopping event will feature champagne and hors d'oeuvres. Attendees will get early access to the best deals. All proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the Triangle Residential Options for Substance Abusers.

When: Friday, April 5, 6-8 p.m.

Where: 3528 Wade Ave.

Admission: $20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

A Liturgy of Not Giving Up On Yourself





This event will feature artist Scott Erickson. He will discuss the virtues of never giving up. Expect a multi-sensory event. Church on Morgan is the host venue.

When: Friday, April 5, 7:30-9 p.m.

Where: Church on Morgan, 136 E. Morgan St.

Admission: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

---

