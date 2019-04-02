3 events coming up in Raleigh this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Ibrahim Hamad & Sascha Stone
This event is part of William Peace University's hip-hop symposium. It is free for students. There will be a nominal fee for non-students.
When: Thursday, April 4, 6:30-9 p.m.
Where: William Peace University, 15 E. Peace St., Kenan Hall
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Blow Out Early Access
This private shopping event will feature champagne and hors d'oeuvres. Attendees will get early access to the best deals. All proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the Triangle Residential Options for Substance Abusers.
When: Friday, April 5, 6-8 p.m.
Where: 3528 Wade Ave.
Admission: $20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
A Liturgy of Not Giving Up On Yourself
This event will feature artist Scott Erickson. He will discuss the virtues of never giving up. Expect a multi-sensory event. Church on Morgan is the host venue.
When: Friday, April 5, 7:30-9 p.m.
Where: Church on Morgan, 136 E. Morgan St.
Admission: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
