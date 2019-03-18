3 events to check out in Raleigh this week

Trophy Chef Cook-Off

Disney Movie Trivia

Healing, Hope and Recovery

From a cooking competition to a movie trivia night, there's plenty to enjoy in Raleigh this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.Round three of the Trophy Chef cooking competition takes place at Trophy Brewing Tap and Table this Tuesday. Competitors include Trophy Tap and Table's Chef Brian Jenzer, Trophy Brewing and Pizza's Chef Brian Burdett and State of Beer's Chef Mike Freeman.Each chef will prepare one course of a three-course meal, which will then be voted on by guests to determine the winner.Tuesday, March 19, 7-10 p.m.Trophy Brewing Tap and Table, 225 S. Wilmington St.$40Stop by Pizza La Stella this Tuesday for a Disney movie-themed trivia evening. The questions will be based on Disney animation, from classics like "Snow White" to contemporary films like "Coco." Team captains are encouraged to reserve tickets for all of their respective team members.Tuesday, March 19, 7:30-9:30 p.m.Pizza La Stella, 219 Fayetteville St.FreeThis summit, hosted by NC Council of Churches and held at the North Carolina Museum of History, will focus on the current opioid crisis in North Carolina. Speakers from various organizations including the Attorney General's Office and NC Harm Reduction Coalition will participate in this faith-based discussion.Thursday, March 21, 9:30-11:30 a.m.North Carolina Museum of History, 5 E. Edenton St.Free---