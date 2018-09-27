3 events worth checking out in Durham this week

Denise & Friends -- Vintage Pop Up Experience

AML Wrestling presents: Talk Is Cheap

From a pop-up 1990s boutique to an amateur wrestling event, there's plenty to enjoy in Durham this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.---#BackAlley IVThis block party event is hosted by Black Wall Street and The Remix Vinyl Record Boutique. Local entrepreneurs and investors will be on-site, as will food and drink vendors, a DJ spinning jams and games and other activities.Thursday, Sept. 27, 6-9 p.m.Boiler Room, 320 Blackwell St., Suite 101FreeInspired by the fashion of Denise Huxtable in the 1990s, this vintage pop-up boutique experience will showcase fashion trends of the era. Eccentric boutiques and handmade craft vendors alike will be offering clothes, trinkets and more. Nineties music will play all day long in the house party atmosphere.Saturday, Sept. 29, 2-5 p.m.West End Bar, 601 W. Main St.FreeThis amateur wrestling event from AML Wrestling features the return of Jason Kincaid, Caleb Konley and Billy Brash. World Tag Team champions the Heatseekers will also look to defend their title. Concessions will be available for purchase and photos are encouraged. General admission tickets do not reserve a seat, so arrive early.Saturday, Sept. 29, 6-9:30 p.m.Rogers-Herr Middle School, 911 W. Cornwallis RoadFree (children 10 and under); $15 (general admission). More ticket options available.