3 events worth checking out in Durham this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
#BackAlley IV
This block party event is hosted by Black Wall Street and The Remix Vinyl Record Boutique. Local entrepreneurs and investors will be on-site, as will food and drink vendors, a DJ spinning jams and games and other activities.
When: Thursday, Sept. 27, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Boiler Room, 320 Blackwell St., Suite 101
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Denise & Friends -- Vintage Pop Up Experience
Inspired by the fashion of Denise Huxtable in the 1990s, this vintage pop-up boutique experience will showcase fashion trends of the era. Eccentric boutiques and handmade craft vendors alike will be offering clothes, trinkets and more. Nineties music will play all day long in the house party atmosphere.
When: Saturday, Sept. 29, 2-5 p.m.
Where: West End Bar, 601 W. Main St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
AML Wrestling presents: Talk Is Cheap
This amateur wrestling event from AML Wrestling features the return of Jason Kincaid, Caleb Konley and Billy Brash. World Tag Team champions the Heatseekers will also look to defend their title. Concessions will be available for purchase and photos are encouraged. General admission tickets do not reserve a seat, so arrive early.
When: Saturday, Sept. 29, 6-9:30 p.m.
Where: Rogers-Herr Middle School, 911 W. Cornwallis Road
Admission: Free (children 10 and under); $15 (general admission). More ticket options available.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets