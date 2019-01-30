3 events worth checking out in Raleigh this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
'Game of Thrones' Trivia
This event will feature five rounds of trivia based on the HBO show "Game of Thrones." World of Beer will host the session. Team captains are encouraged to reserve tickets for all of their respective team members.
When: Wednesday, Jan. 30, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Where: World of Beer, 4208 Six Forks Road, Suite #150
Admission: Free
All-Star Challenge: King of the Jungle
This national competition will feature cheerleading and dance performances. This is a two-day event. Military and senior tickets will require attendees to show identification at the venue.
When: Saturday, Feb. 2, 8 a.m.- Sunday, Feb. 3, 9 p.m.
Where: Raleigh Convention Center, 500 South Salisbury St.
Admission: $20 for one adult (single-day admission). More ticket options are available.
African-American History Symposium
This free event to celebrate Black History Month will be held at the City of Raleigh Museum. It will consist of two different programs on African-American travel and music.
When: Saturday, Feb. 2, 2 -4 p.m.
Where: City of Raleigh Museum, 220 Fayetteville St.
Admission: Free
