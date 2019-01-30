3 events worth checking out in Raleigh this week

'Game of Thrones' Trivia

All-Star Challenge: King of the Jungle

African-American History Symposium

From trivia night to a cheerleading and dance competition, there's plenty to enjoy in Raleigh this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.---This event will feature five rounds of trivia based on the HBO show "Game of Thrones." World of Beer will host the session. Team captains are encouraged to reserve tickets for all of their respective team members.Wednesday, Jan. 30, 7:30-9:30 p.m.World of Beer, 4208 Six Forks Road, Suite #150FreeThis national competition will feature cheerleading and dance performances. This is a two-day event. Military and senior tickets will require attendees to show identification at the venue.Saturday, Feb. 2, 8 a.m.- Sunday, Feb. 3, 9 p.m.Raleigh Convention Center, 500 South Salisbury St.$20 for one adult (single-day admission). More ticket options are available.This free event to celebrate Black History Month will be held at the City of Raleigh Museum. It will consist of two different programs on African-American travel and music.Saturday, Feb. 2, 2 -4 p.m.City of Raleigh Museum, 220 Fayetteville St.Free