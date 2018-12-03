3 holiday-themed events in Cary this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Meditation & Mindfulness: Build Your Holiday Survival Toolkit
Learn meditation and mindfulness strategies at this event. The strategies are designed to reduce stress and promote calm during the holiday season. A limited number of spots remain for this workshop.
When: Thursday, Dec. 6, 5:45-7 p.m.
Where: Wisemind Yoga, a Mindful Yoga Studio, 302 Pebble Creek Drive
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Cary Christmas Parade
Participate with Cary Christian School (CCS) at the annual Cary Christmas Parade downtown. CCS is seeking volunteers to walk with its float during the parade. CCS kindergarten and fourth-grade students will lead the way but walkers of all ages are encouraged to join them.
When: Saturday, Dec. 8, 12:45-2:45 p.m.
Where: Urban Park, 414 East Chatham St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Single & Souled Out Holiday Soiree
Singles, this holiday event with a Winter Wonderland theme is for you. Dress up for this party from Single & Souled Out. Activities will include dinner and games. Admission is $10, but attendees will pay for their own meals at the restaurant.
When: Saturday, Dec. 8, 7-10 p.m.
Where: Dean's Kitchen + Bar, 1080 Darrington Drive
Admission: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets