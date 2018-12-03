3 holiday-themed events in Cary this week

Meditation & Mindfulness: Build Your Holiday Survival Toolkit

From a meditation workshop to a Christmas parade, there's plenty to enjoy in Cary this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.Learn meditation and mindfulness strategies at this event. The strategies are designed to reduce stress and promote calm during the holiday season. A limited number of spots remain for this workshop.Thursday, Dec. 6, 5:45-7 p.m.Wisemind Yoga, a Mindful Yoga Studio, 302 Pebble Creek DriveFreeParticipate with Cary Christian School (CCS) at the annual Cary Christmas Parade downtown. CCS is seeking volunteers to walk with its float during the parade. CCS kindergarten and fourth-grade students will lead the way but walkers of all ages are encouraged to join them.Saturday, Dec. 8, 12:45-2:45 p.m.Urban Park, 414 East Chatham St.FreeSingles, this holiday event with a Winter Wonderland theme is for you. Dress up for this party from Single & Souled Out. Activities will include dinner and games. Admission is $10, but attendees will pay for their own meals at the restaurant.Saturday, Dec. 8, 7-10 p.m.Dean's Kitchen + Bar, 1080 Darrington Drive$10