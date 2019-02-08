3 Oscar-nominated dramas worth checking out in Durham this week

Here are the highest rated drama films to catch in theaters, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
When bestselling celebrity biographer Lee Israel is no longer able to get published because she has fallen out of step with current tastes, she turns her art form to deception, abetted by her loyal friend Jack. It is a story of two difficult, socially inept, people somehow becoming partners-in-crime in forgeries: one creating and the other selling it.
Boasting a critical approval rating of 98 percent and an audience score of 83 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?" has proven to be a critical darling since its release on October 19. The site's critical consensus has it that "Deftly directed and laced with dark wit, 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?' proves a compelling showcase for deeply affecting work from Richard E. Grant and Melissa McCarthy."
The film scored three Oscar nominations, including Best Actress and Best Adapted Screenplay, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "Can You Ever Forgive Me?" also garnered two Golden Globe nominations, including Best Actress in a Drama Motion Picture and Best Supporting Actor.
It's playing at AMC Classic Durham 15 (1807 Martin Luther King Parkway) through Thursday, Feb. 14. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Green Book
Tony Lip, a bouncer in 1962, is hired to drive pianist Don Shirley on a tour through the Deep South in the days when African Americans, forced to find alternate accommodations and services due to segregation laws below the Mason-Dixon Line, and relied on a guide called The Negro Motorist Green Book.
With an 80 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Green Book" has been getting attention since its release on Nov. 16. The site's critical consensus indicates that "'Green Book' takes audiences on a surprisingly smooth ride through potentially bumpy subject matter, fueled by Peter Farrelly's deft touch and a pair of well-matched leads."
The film racked up five Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "Green Book" also took home three Golden Globes, including Best Musical or Comedy Motion Picture.
You can catch it at AMC Classic Durham 15 (1807 Martin Luther King Parkway) through Thursday, Feb. 14. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Bohemian Rhapsody
Singer Freddie Mercury, guitarist Brian May, drummer Roger Taylor and bass guitarist John Deacon take the music world by storm when they form the rock 'n' roll band Queen in 1970. Hit songs become instant classics. When Mercury's increasingly wild lifestyle starts to spiral out of control, Queen soon faces its greatest challenge yet - finding a way to keep the band together amid the success and excess.
With a critical approval rating of 62 percent and an audience score of 88 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bohemian Rhapsody" is well worth a watch. The site's critical consensus has it that "'Bohemian Rhapsody' hits a handful of high notes, but as an in-depth look at a beloved band, it offers more of a medley than a true greatest hits collection."
This musical biopic scored five Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actor, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "Bohemian Rhapsody" also won two Golden Globes for Best Drama Motion Picture and Best Actor.
Catch it on the big screen at AMC Classic Durham 15 (1807 Martin Luther King Parkway) through Thursday, Feb. 14. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.