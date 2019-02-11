3 performing and visual arts events in Raleigh this week

Art Discussion: 'The Life & Career of Artist Ernie Barnes'

North Carolina Theatre: 'Mamma Mia!'

The Carolina Ballet: 'Love in the Times of the Day'

Looking to up your appreciation of the arts?We've rounded up three artsy events around Raleigh this week that will scratch your cultural itch, from a performance of "Mamma Mia!" to the ballet.---This Sunday, the North Carolina Museum of History is hosting a discussion on the life and work of Ernie Barnes. Following a career as a pro football player, the Durham native became a renowned artist -- best known for producing artwork for the television show "Good Times."Barnes' daughter, DeeDee Barnes, will host the discussion, and attendees are encouraged to explore the exhibition before or after the talk.Sunday, Feb. 17, 2:30-5 p.m.North Carolina Museum of History, 5 E. Edenton St.FreeThis Tuesday through Sunday, the North Carolina Theatre offers performances of "Mamma Mia!" at the Raleigh Memorial Auditorium. The classic stage show features music from ABBA, including "Dancing Queen" and more.Tuesday, Feb. 12-Sunday, Feb. 17; various timesRaleigh Memorial Auditorium, 2 E. South St.$49.15-$79.15Finally, the Carolina Ballet is set to perform a new ballet this Saturday afternoon at the Fletcher Opera Theater. The contemporary piece is based on paintings by Czech artist Alfonse Mucha. Composer J. Mark Scearce came across the artists' paintings in Prague and was driven to bring them to life on stage.Saturday, Feb. 16, 2 p.m.Fletcher Opera Theater, 2 E. South St.$34.15-$73.15