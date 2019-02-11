ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

3 performing and visual arts events in Raleigh this week

By Hoodline
Looking to up your appreciation of the arts?

We've rounded up three artsy events around Raleigh this week that will scratch your cultural itch, from a performance of "Mamma Mia!" to the ballet.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Art Discussion: 'The Life & Career of Artist Ernie Barnes'





This Sunday, the North Carolina Museum of History is hosting a discussion on the life and work of Ernie Barnes. Following a career as a pro football player, the Durham native became a renowned artist -- best known for producing artwork for the television show "Good Times."

Barnes' daughter, DeeDee Barnes, will host the discussion, and attendees are encouraged to explore the exhibition before or after the talk.

When: Sunday, Feb. 17, 2:30-5 p.m.
Where: North Carolina Museum of History, 5 E. Edenton St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

North Carolina Theatre: 'Mamma Mia!'





This Tuesday through Sunday, the North Carolina Theatre offers performances of "Mamma Mia!" at the Raleigh Memorial Auditorium. The classic stage show features music from ABBA, including "Dancing Queen" and more.

When: Tuesday, Feb. 12-Sunday, Feb. 17; various times
Where: Raleigh Memorial Auditorium, 2 E. South St.
Price: $49.15-$79.15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Carolina Ballet: 'Love in the Times of the Day'





Finally, the Carolina Ballet is set to perform a new ballet this Saturday afternoon at the Fletcher Opera Theater. The contemporary piece is based on paintings by Czech artist Alfonse Mucha. Composer J. Mark Scearce came across the artists' paintings in Prague and was driven to bring them to life on stage.

When: Saturday, Feb. 16, 2 p.m.
Where: Fletcher Opera Theater, 2 E. South St.
Price: $34.15-$73.15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineRaleigh
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Here are your 2019 Grammy winners
Charlie & the Chocolate Factory now playing at DPAC
Oscars: Cinematography, other awards to be given during breaks
Here's what to do in Durham this week
'Frozen 2': The first teaser trailer is here!
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
LIVE: 16 firefighting units respond to apartment fire in Raleigh
Autopsy finds Hania Aguilar most likely died from suffocation
Wake County principal warns parents about #ActUpChallenge
Warrant: Investigators now have DNA sample of Burger King rape suspect
Jussie Smollett interview to air on 'Good Morning America'
Prank glitter bomb explodes in Wake County commissioner's home
Covington students were not instigators: Bishop
Poll: Majority of NC residents support end of monopoly on liquor sales
Show More
Cards skimmed at Cash Points ATMs in Orange, Alamance counties
Lawmakers look to tackle gerrymandering in North Carolina
Some Fort Bragg troops to be deployed to US-Mexico border
'Frozen 2': The first teaser trailer is here!
College student found dead with her suspected kidnapper
More News