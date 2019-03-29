3 popular dramas to check out in Raleigh this week

Read on for the best drama films to catch in theaters, based on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer Score, which reflects the opinions of hundreds of film and television critics.
(Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango. Movie ratings and showtimes are subject to change.)
The Mustang
While participating in a rehabilitation program training wild mustangs, a convict at first struggles to connect with the horses and his fellow inmates, but he learns to confront his violent past as he soothes an especially feisty horse.
With a Tomatometer Score of 95 percent and an Audience Score of 63 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Mustang" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on March 15.
The Globe and Mail's Barry Hertz said, "All I longed for were further glimpses of the life outside, where man and beast roam free, oblivious to any narrative demands," while Andrea Gronvall of the Chicago Reader noted, "This film was developed at Robert Redford's Sundance Institute lab for emerging talent; he certainly found one in French actress Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre, here making an impressive feature directorial debut."
It's screening at Alamo Drafthouse Raleigh (2116 New Bern Ave., Suite D) through Wednesday, April 3. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
All That Jazz
Joe Gideon is at the top of the heap, one of the most successful directors and choreographers in musical theater. But he can feel his world slowly collapsing around him - his obsession with work has almost destroyed his personal life, and only his bottles of pills keep him going.
With a Tomatometer Score of 86 percent and an Audience Score of 63 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, this '70's throwback is a good bet.
"This is a plausible milestone in the evolution of the Hollywood film, a quivering, pulsating, dynamic, excessive and flawed film that wears its alienation proudly where its heart should be," according to Bruce McCabe of the Boston Globe, while Variety's staff said, "A self-important, egomaniacal, wonderfully choreographed, often compelling film which portrays the energetic life, and preoccupation with death, of a director-choreographer."
It's playing at Alamo Drafthouse Raleigh (2116 New Bern Ave., Suite D) on Monday, April 1. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Fried Green Tomatoes
Amidst her own personality crisis, southern housewife Evelyn Couch meets Ninny, an outgoing old woman who tells her the story of Idgie Threadgoode and Ruth Jamison, two young women who experienced hardships and love in Whistle Stop, Alabama in the 1920's.
With a Tomatometer Score of 74 percent and an Audience Score of 91 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, this '90's flick comes with positive recommendations.
The Seattle Times' John Hartl said, "When a group of actors this gifted and lively tries so good-naturedly to deliver such an obvious message, the audience is left in the position of trying to stop a tidal wave. You may hate yourself for responding, but you're smothered before you know it," and the Orlando Sentinel's Jay Boyar noted, "Directed and co-written by first-timer Jon Avnet, the episodic production manages to capture the fried-tomato flavor of the deep South without becoming too pushy or patronizing about it."
You can catch it at Alamo Drafthouse Raleigh (2116 New Bern Ave., Suite D) through Sunday, March 31. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
---
