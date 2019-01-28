3 professional development events in Durham this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Project Shift Demo Night at The Rickhouse
First up, the coding school Project Shift is hosting a demo night this Tuesday at The Rickhouse. Tech recruiters and enthusiasts are invited to view the applications and skills the school's software engineers-in-training have developed.
When: Tuesday, Jan. 29, 6-8 p.m.
Where: The Rickhouse, 609 Foster St.
Admission: Free
NC Bio Pharma Networking Group Meeting at Societa
Also this Tuesday, those working in the life science industry are invited to join North Carolina Bio Pharma Networking Group's first meeting of the year. Attendees will enjoy a networking session and learn about opportunities to join the group's steering committee or speak at future meetings.
When: Tuesday, Jan. 29, 6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Where: Societa, 5311 S. Miami Blvd.
Admission: Free
Finding a College at Durham Public Schools Staff Development Center
High school students preparing to apply to colleges and universities are invited to a free seminar this Tuesday evening at the Durham Public Schools Staff Development Center. This event is designed to help high school students identify which higher-education institutions will meet their individual needs. The seminar will help students describe what they're looking for in a college or university, evaluate key factors like size, location and majors offered, and plan college visits.
When: Tuesday, Jan. 29, 6:30-8 p.m.
Where: Durham Public Schools Staff Development Center, 2107 Hillandale Road
Admission: Free
