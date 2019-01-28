ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

3 professional development events in Durham this week

Photo: Rawpixel/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking to mix things up this week in Durham? From a technical demo night to electronic dance music, here's a rundown of options to help you get off the couch and out into the world.

---

Project Shift Demo Night at The Rickhouse





First up, the coding school Project Shift is hosting a demo night this Tuesday at The Rickhouse. Tech recruiters and enthusiasts are invited to view the applications and skills the school's software engineers-in-training have developed.

When: Tuesday, Jan. 29, 6-8 p.m.
Where: The Rickhouse, 609 Foster St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

NC Bio Pharma Networking Group Meeting at Societa





Also this Tuesday, those working in the life science industry are invited to join North Carolina Bio Pharma Networking Group's first meeting of the year. Attendees will enjoy a networking session and learn about opportunities to join the group's steering committee or speak at future meetings.

When: Tuesday, Jan. 29, 6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Where: Societa, 5311 S. Miami Blvd.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Finding a College at Durham Public Schools Staff Development Center





High school students preparing to apply to colleges and universities are invited to a free seminar this Tuesday evening at the Durham Public Schools Staff Development Center. This event is designed to help high school students identify which higher-education institutions will meet their individual needs. The seminar will help students describe what they're looking for in a college or university, evaluate key factors like size, location and majors offered, and plan college visits.

When: Tuesday, Jan. 29, 6:30-8 p.m.
Where: Durham Public Schools Staff Development Center, 2107 Hillandale Road
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
