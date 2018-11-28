3 solid ways to indulge your tastebuds in Raleigh this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
The Pancakes & Booze Art Show
Feast on pancakes and boozy beverages this Thursday evening while supporting local art at The Pancakes & Booze Art Show. The nationally touring exhibition will feature more than 200 pieces of artwork from more than 60 emerging local artists, as well as list art demonstrations, body painting, live DJ sets and free hotcakes.
When: Thursday, Nov. 30, 7 p.m.
Where: Lincoln Theatre, 126 E. Cabarrus St.
Price: $13
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Discounted brewery tour at Funguys Brewing
Join a tour to learn all about the history of Funguys Brewing. With a discounted voucher in hand, guests receive a one-hour guided look behind the scenes of the budding brewery, a pint of small-batch beer and a souvenir glass.
Where: Funguys Brewing, 2408 Paula St.
Price: $13 (13 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to score this deal
Discounted tasting flights at Little City Brewing + Provisions
Last but not least, sample brews at Little City Brewing + Provisions. Grab a voucher for two or four people, then drop in to taste the brewery's latest creations, like the Peach Wheat, "Wes" Coast IPA and Lime Salted Goose, and take home a souvenir glass.
Where: Little City Brewing + Provisions, 400 W. North St., Suite #120
Price: $20 for two; $40 for four (38 percent discount off regular prices)
Click here for more details, and to get this deal