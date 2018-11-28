ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

3 solid ways to indulge your tastebuds in Raleigh this week

Photo: Little City Brewing + Provisions/Yelp

By Hoodline
When it comes to food and drink, there's plenty to do in Raleigh this week. From a pop-up art show full of pancakes and booze show to a discounted brewery tour, here's how to add some flavor to your social calendar.

---

The Pancakes & Booze Art Show





Feast on pancakes and boozy beverages this Thursday evening while supporting local art at The Pancakes & Booze Art Show. The nationally touring exhibition will feature more than 200 pieces of artwork from more than 60 emerging local artists, as well as list art demonstrations, body painting, live DJ sets and free hotcakes.

When: Thursday, Nov. 30, 7 p.m.
Where: Lincoln Theatre, 126 E. Cabarrus St.
Price: $13
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Discounted brewery tour at Funguys Brewing





Join a tour to learn all about the history of Funguys Brewing. With a discounted voucher in hand, guests receive a one-hour guided look behind the scenes of the budding brewery, a pint of small-batch beer and a souvenir glass.

Where: Funguys Brewing, 2408 Paula St.
Price: $13 (13 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to score this deal

Discounted tasting flights at Little City Brewing + Provisions





Last but not least, sample brews at Little City Brewing + Provisions. Grab a voucher for two or four people, then drop in to taste the brewery's latest creations, like the Peach Wheat, "Wes" Coast IPA and Lime Salted Goose, and take home a souvenir glass.

Where: Little City Brewing + Provisions, 400 W. North St., Suite #120
Price: $20 for two; $40 for four (38 percent discount off regular prices)
Click here for more details, and to get this deal
