3 top action movies worth checking out in Fayetteville this week

Here are the best action films to catch in theaters, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
'Bumblebee'
On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary yellow VW bug.
With a critical approval rating of 92 percent and an audience score of 79 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bumblebee" has become a favorite since its release on Dec. 21, with a consensus that, "'Bumblebee' proves it's possible to bring fun and a sense of wonder back to a bloated blockbuster franchise -- and sets up its own slate of sequels in the bargain."
Get a piece of the action at AMC Market Fair 15 (1916 Skibo Road) through Tuesday, Jan. 22, and AMC Fayetteville 14 (4761 Lake Valley Drive) through Thursday, Jan. 24. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
'Creed II'
Follows Adonis Creed's life inside and outside of the ring as he deals with newfound fame, issues with his family, and his continuing quest to become a champion.
With a critical approval rating of 83 percent and an audience score of 79 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Creed II" has racked up generally positive reviews since its release on Nov. 21. The site's critical consensus has it that "'Creed II''s adherence to a franchise formula adds up to a sequel with few true surprises, but its time-tested generational themes still pack a solid punch."
Want to see for yourself? It's playing at AMC Market Fair 15 (1916 Skibo Road) through Monday, Jan. 21, and AMC Fayetteville 14 (4761 Lake Valley Drive) through Thursday, Jan. 24. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
'Aquaman'
Arthur Curry learns that he is the heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, and must step forward to lead his people and be a hero to the world.
With a 64 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 79 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Aquaman" is well worth a watch. The site's critical consensus: "'Aquaman' swims with its entertainingly ludicrous tide, offering up a CGI superhero spectacle that delivers energetic action with an emphasis on good old-fashioned fun."
It's playing at AMC Market Fair 15 (1916 Skibo Road) through Tuesday, Jan. 22, and AMC Fayetteville 14 (4761 Lake Valley Drive) through Thursday, Jan. 24. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.