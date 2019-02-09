ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

3 top dramas worth checking out in Chapel Hill this week

By Hoodline
Want to get real? Don't miss this week's lineup of dramas showing on the big screen in and around Chapel Hill.

Read on for the highest rated drama films to catch in theaters, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)

The Favourite



In 18th century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favourite.

With a 94 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 62 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has gotten a lot of positive attention since its release on Dec. 14. The site's critical consensus has it that "'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext - and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."

This must-see film snagged 10 Oscar nominations, including Olivia Colman's turn as Queen Anne for Best Actress and both Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone for Best Supporting Actress.

Catch it on the big screen at Regal Timberlyne 6 (120 Banks St.) through Wednesday, Feb. 13. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Cold Pursuit



Nels Coxman's quiet life comes crashing down when his beloved son dies under mysterious circumstances. His search for the truth soon becomes a quest for revenge as he seeks coldblooded justice against a drug lord and his inner circle.

Set to be released on Friday, February 8, "Cold Pursuit" already has a critical approval rating of 84 percent and an audience score of 62 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. According to the site's critical consensus, "'Cold Pursuit' delivers the action audiences expect from a Liam Neeson thriller -- along with humor and a sophisticated streak that make this an uncommonly effective remake."

It's playing at Silverspot Cinema Chapel Hill 13 (201 S. Estes Drive, Suite 100) through Wednesday, Feb. 13. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

On the Basis of Sex



Young lawyer Ruth Bader Ginsburg teams with her husband Marty to bring a groundbreaking case before the U.S. Court of Appeals and overturn a century of gender discrimination.

With a 72 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 72 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "On the Basis of Sex" is well worth a watch. According to the site's summary of critic reviews, "'On the Basis of Sex' is nowhere near as groundbreaking as its real-life subject, but her extraordinary life makes a solid case for itself as an inspirational, well-acted biopic."

Interested? It's playing at Silverspot Cinema Chapel Hill 13 (201 S. Estes Drive, Suite 100) through Tuesday, Feb. 12. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
