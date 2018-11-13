3 totally free events in Raleigh this week

From a brown bag luncheon to a celebration of American Indian culture, here are three fun things to do around town to enjoy for the low, low price of zero dollars.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Timely Topics Lunch: Raleigh Water 101
Meet City of Raleigh Public Utilities Director Robert Massengill, who manages a regional water and wastewater system serving Raleigh and six other Wake County communities, at a brown bag luncheon this Friday. The gathering is free and attendees are asked to bring their own lunch. Among the topics Massengill will discuss: implementing an active asset management program and providing safe water service to the community.
When: Friday, Nov. 16, noon-1:30 p.m.
Where: Ridge Road Baptist Church, 2011 Ridge Road
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Dorothea Dix Park: University Remix
Students from local colleges and universities are invited to help shape the vision for Dorothea Dix Park. The event at Transfer Co. Food Hall will include local food, performances by local universities and a chance to win tickets to the next Dreamville music festival, which returns to Dorothea Dix Park in April.
When: Friday, Nov. 16, 6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Where: Transfer Co. Food Hall, 500 E. Davie St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
23rd Annual American Indian Heritage Celebration
Join musicians, dancers, artists, storytellers and authors from North Carolina's eight state-recognized tribes to celebrate American Indian heritage. Attendees will learn about American Indian culture, both past and present, and indulge in craft demonstrations, hands-on activities, games, food and more.
When: Saturday, Nov. 17, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: North Carolina Museum of History, 5 E. Edenton St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets