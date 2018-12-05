3 totally free events to enjoy in Raleigh this week

Rick & Morty Trivia

Looking for wallet-free ways to spend your time?If you're on the hunt for events and activities that don't require cash on hand, we've got three solid options that won't cost you a dime, from a trivia night to a musical performance.---This event features five rounds of trivia based on the television show Rick and Morty. Team captains can reserve tickets for all of their respective team members, while single tickets are reserved for those playing on their own.Wednesday, Dec. 5, 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.World of Beer, 4208 Six Forks RoadFreeGrowler USA in Downtown Raleigh will host this networking social event for women. It features shopping and giveaway opportunities from vendors on site. Food and beverage specials will also be available.Thursday, Dec. 6, 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.Growler USA, 314 S. Blount St.FreeDecember's Music of the Carolinas concert will be feature the Shape Note Singers of the Research Triangle. Shape note groups sing choral music both secular and sacred, using a unique form of musical notation.Attendees are encouraged to bring donations for the annual Holiday Food Drive for the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina.Sunday, Dec. 9, 3 p.m.-4 p.m.North Carolina Museum of History, 5 E. Edenton St.Free