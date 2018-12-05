3 totally free events to enjoy in Raleigh this week

If you're on the hunt for events and activities that don't require cash on hand, we've got three solid options that won't cost you a dime, from a trivia night to a musical performance.
Rick & Morty Trivia
This event features five rounds of trivia based on the television show Rick and Morty. Team captains can reserve tickets for all of their respective team members, while single tickets are reserved for those playing on their own.
When: Wednesday, Dec. 5, 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.
Where: World of Beer, 4208 Six Forks Road
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Ladies Night Out Networking Social with Raleigh Housewives
Growler USA in Downtown Raleigh will host this networking social event for women. It features shopping and giveaway opportunities from vendors on site. Food and beverage specials will also be available.
When: Thursday, Dec. 6, 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Where: Growler USA, 314 S. Blount St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Music of the Carolinas: Shape Note Singers
December's Music of the Carolinas concert will be feature the Shape Note Singers of the Research Triangle. Shape note groups sing choral music both secular and sacred, using a unique form of musical notation.
Attendees are encouraged to bring donations for the annual Holiday Food Drive for the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina.
When: Sunday, Dec. 9, 3 p.m.-4 p.m.
Where: North Carolina Museum of History, 5 E. Edenton St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets