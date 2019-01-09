3 ways to enjoy your week in Durham

ACT/SAT Free Prep Preview

Women Of Purpose Magazine Launch Party

The Legacy of African-Americans and Tennis in the Triangle

From a free SAT/ACT prep session to an ode to local African American tennis stars, there's plenty to enjoy in Durham this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.---A Plus Test Prep is offering a free SAT/ACT prep preview for juniors in high school this Saturday morning. There will be a strategy session with sample test questions, and students will receive guidance on using their test scores to apply for scholarships.Saturday, Jan. 12, 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m.3500 Westgate Drive, Suite #403FreeHelp celebrate the launch of a new online publication, "Women of Purpose Magazine," which showcases beautiful and dynamic women who are creators and visionaries. Women of Purpose founder Deone Mitchell will host the affair, which is free and open to all interested in networking.Saturday, Jan. 12, 8 p.m.- Sunday, Jan. 13, midnightAloft Durham Downtown, 345 Blackwell St.FreeLast but not last, explore the legacy of the Algonquin Tennis Club, which was formed in the 1920s for African Americans in Durham. Tennis players who were members of the club and earned state and/or national tennis championships will share their stories at the Sunday afternoon discussion, hosted by the Triangle Friends of African American Arts.Sunday, Jan. 13, 3 p.m.-6 p.m.North Carolina Central University's School of Education, 700 Cecil St.Free