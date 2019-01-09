3 ways to enjoy your week in Durham

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
ACT/SAT Free Prep Preview
A Plus Test Prep is offering a free SAT/ACT prep preview for juniors in high school this Saturday morning. There will be a strategy session with sample test questions, and students will receive guidance on using their test scores to apply for scholarships.
When: Saturday, Jan. 12, 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Where: 3500 Westgate Drive, Suite #403
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Women Of Purpose Magazine Launch Party
Help celebrate the launch of a new online publication, "Women of Purpose Magazine," which showcases beautiful and dynamic women who are creators and visionaries. Women of Purpose founder Deone Mitchell will host the affair, which is free and open to all interested in networking.
When: Saturday, Jan. 12, 8 p.m.- Sunday, Jan. 13, midnight
Where: Aloft Durham Downtown, 345 Blackwell St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
The Legacy of African-Americans and Tennis in the Triangle
Last but not last, explore the legacy of the Algonquin Tennis Club, which was formed in the 1920s for African Americans in Durham. Tennis players who were members of the club and earned state and/or national tennis championships will share their stories at the Sunday afternoon discussion, hosted by the Triangle Friends of African American Arts.
When: Sunday, Jan. 13, 3 p.m.-6 p.m.
Where: North Carolina Central University's School of Education, 700 Cecil St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets