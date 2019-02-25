ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

3 ways to enjoy your week in Raleigh

Photo: Imurj - The Artists' Cafe/Yelp

Looking for something to do this week? From improv bingo to an educational summit, here's a rundown of options to help you get out and about in the days ahead.

---

Good Joke/Bad Joke Bingo





This interactive stand-up comedy event will take place at Goodnights Comedy Club. Random bingo numbers will dictate which jokes are told. Audience members will play bingo cards to win prizes.

When: Wednesday, Feb. 27, 8 p.m.
Where: 861 W. Morgan St.
Price: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Artists as Entrepreneurs





This event is designed for artists and entrepreneurs will take place at Imurj. There will be a panel discussion with "artspreneurs" from the area. The goal is to help artists learn how to develop sustainable businesses.

When: Friday, March 1, 3:30 p.m.-5 p.m.
Where: Imurj - The Artists' Cafe, 300 S. McDowell St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

NC Ed Innovation Summit




This summit will focus on the role that entrepreneurship plays in education. There will be a central panel discussion. You will then have the chance to visit booths of companies and organizations that are impacting education in North Carolina.

When: Saturday, March 2, 3 p.m.-6 p.m.
Where: Talley Student Union, 2610 Cates Ave.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
---

