3 ways to enjoy your week in Raleigh

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Good Joke/Bad Joke Bingo
This interactive stand-up comedy event will take place at Goodnights Comedy Club. Random bingo numbers will dictate which jokes are told. Audience members will play bingo cards to win prizes.
When: Wednesday, Feb. 27, 8 p.m.
Where: 861 W. Morgan St.
Price: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Artists as Entrepreneurs
This event is designed for artists and entrepreneurs will take place at Imurj. There will be a panel discussion with "artspreneurs" from the area. The goal is to help artists learn how to develop sustainable businesses.
When: Friday, March 1, 3:30 p.m.-5 p.m.
Where: Imurj - The Artists' Cafe, 300 S. McDowell St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
NC Ed Innovation Summit
This summit will focus on the role that entrepreneurship plays in education. There will be a central panel discussion. You will then have the chance to visit booths of companies and organizations that are impacting education in North Carolina.
When: Saturday, March 2, 3 p.m.-6 p.m.
Where: Talley Student Union, 2610 Cates Ave.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
---
This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.