3 ways to enjoy your week in Raleigh

Good Joke/Bad Joke Bingo

Artists as Entrepreneurs

NC Ed Innovation Summit

Looking for something to do this week? From improv bingo to an educational summit, here's a rundown of options to help you get out and about in the days ahead.---This interactive stand-up comedy event will take place at Goodnights Comedy Club. Random bingo numbers will dictate which jokes are told. Audience members will play bingo cards to win prizes.Wednesday, Feb. 27, 8 p.m.861 W. Morgan St.$10This event is designed for artists and entrepreneurs will take place at Imurj. There will be a panel discussion with "artspreneurs" from the area. The goal is to help artists learn how to develop sustainable businesses.Friday, March 1, 3:30 p.m.-5 p.m.Imurj - The Artists' Cafe, 300 S. McDowell St.FreeThis summit will focus on the role that entrepreneurship plays in education. There will be a central panel discussion. You will then have the chance to visit booths of companies and organizations that are impacting education in North Carolina.Saturday, March 2, 3 p.m.-6 p.m.Talley Student Union, 2610 Cates Ave.Free---