3 ways to make the most of your week in Durham

---
Friends Trivia: The One with the Routine
This holiday-themed event will feature five rounds of trivia based on the television show, Friends. Team captains can reserve tickets for their respective team members. Individual tickets are reserved for those playing on their own.
When: Thursday, Dec. 27, 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.
Where: Maverick's Smokehouse & Taproom, 900 W. Main St.
Admission: Free
Dante Lewis
Dante Lewis will be the featured performer during this concert at Beyu Caffe. Lewis specializes in jazz. He will perform songs from his newest record, A Sweet Love Tribute to Anita Baker.
When: Friday, Dec. 28, 7 p.m.-8 p.m.
Where: Beyu Caffe, 341 W. Main St.
Admission: $14
Issa Vibe
Brothers-4-Life and Sisters-4-Life Social will present this event at Cartier Lounge. DJ Fatz and DJ Jay Bee will provide the music. Look for $5 drink specials and a food truck available on site.
When: Saturday, Dec. 29, 5 p.m.-9 p.m.
Where: Cartier Lounge, 5504 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd.
Admission: $5 (General Admission); $60 (Booth for 6).
