3 ways to make the most of your week in Durham

Looking for something to do this week? From a trivia night to a jazz concert, here are the best options to help you get out and about in the days ahead.---This holiday-themed event will feature five rounds of trivia based on the television show,. Team captains can reserve tickets for their respective team members. Individual tickets are reserved for those playing on their own.Thursday, Dec. 27, 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.Maverick's Smokehouse & Taproom, 900 W. Main St.FreeDante Lewis will be the featured performer during this concert at Beyu Caffe. Lewis specializes in jazz. He will perform songs from his newest record,Friday, Dec. 28, 7 p.m.-8 p.m.Beyu Caffe, 341 W. Main St.$14Brothers-4-Life and Sisters-4-Life Social will present this event at Cartier Lounge. DJ Fatz and DJ Jay Bee will provide the music. Look for $5 drink specials and a food truck available on site.Saturday, Dec. 29, 5 p.m.-9 p.m.Cartier Lounge, 5504 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd.$5 (General Admission); $60 (Booth for 6).