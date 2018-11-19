ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

3 ways to make the most of your week in Raleigh

Photo: Growler USA - Raleigh/Yelp

By Hoodline
From trivia to a youth symphony performance, there's plenty to enjoy in Raleigh this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

---

How I Met Your Mother Slapsgiving Trivia at Crank Arm Brewing





Crank Arm Brewing Company is hosting this trivia night based on the television show, How I Met Your Mother. The event will feature five rounds of trivia. Team captains can reserve tickets for all of their respective team members. Single tickets are reserved for individuals playing on their own.

When: Monday, Nov. 19, 7 p.m.-9 p.m.
Where: Crank Arm Brewing Company, 319 W. Davie St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Office Trivia at Growler USA Raleigh





Growler USA Raleigh will host this trivia night based on the television show, The Office. Team captains can reserve tickets for all of their respective team members. Teams can include a maximum of six people. Single tickets are reserved for individuals playing on their own.

When: Monday, Nov. 19, 7 p.m.-9 p.m.
Where: Growler USA - Raleigh, 314 S. Blount St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Triangle Youth Orchestra and Symphony Fall Concert 2018





The Triangle Youth Orchestra and Triangle Youth Symphony will perform in this fall concert. The ensembles are comprised of middle school and high school students. The list of songs to be performed includes Bruce Keller's "American Hymn" and Franz Schubert's "Symphony No. 8 in B minor."

When: Tuesday, Nov. 20, 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Where: Meymandi Concert Hall, 2 E. South St.
Admission: Free (Charitable Donation); $5 (Child Ticket); $10 (Senior Ticket). More ticket options available.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
