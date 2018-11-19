3 ways to make the most of your week in Raleigh

How I Met Your Mother Slapsgiving Trivia at Crank Arm Brewing

From trivia to a youth symphony performance, there's plenty to enjoy in Raleigh this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.---Crank Arm Brewing Company is hosting this trivia night based on the television show,. The event will feature five rounds of trivia. Team captains can reserve tickets for all of their respective team members. Single tickets are reserved for individuals playing on their own.Monday, Nov. 19, 7 p.m.-9 p.m.Crank Arm Brewing Company, 319 W. Davie St.FreeGrowler USA Raleigh will host this trivia night based on the television show,. Team captains can reserve tickets for all of their respective team members. Teams can include a maximum of six people. Single tickets are reserved for individuals playing on their own.Monday, Nov. 19, 7 p.m.-9 p.m.Growler USA - Raleigh, 314 S. Blount St.FreeThe Triangle Youth Orchestra and Triangle Youth Symphony will perform in this fall concert. The ensembles are comprised of middle school and high school students. The list of songs to be performed includes Bruce Keller's "American Hymn" and Franz Schubert's "Symphony No. 8 in B minor."Tuesday, Nov. 20, 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m.Meymandi Concert Hall, 2 E. South St.Free (Charitable Donation); $5 (Child Ticket); $10 (Senior Ticket). More ticket options available.