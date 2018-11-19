3 ways to make the most of your week in Raleigh

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
How I Met Your Mother Slapsgiving Trivia at Crank Arm Brewing
Crank Arm Brewing Company is hosting this trivia night based on the television show, How I Met Your Mother. The event will feature five rounds of trivia. Team captains can reserve tickets for all of their respective team members. Single tickets are reserved for individuals playing on their own.
When: Monday, Nov. 19, 7 p.m.-9 p.m.
Where: Crank Arm Brewing Company, 319 W. Davie St.
Admission: Free
The Office Trivia at Growler USA Raleigh
Growler USA Raleigh will host this trivia night based on the television show, The Office. Team captains can reserve tickets for all of their respective team members. Teams can include a maximum of six people. Single tickets are reserved for individuals playing on their own.
When: Monday, Nov. 19, 7 p.m.-9 p.m.
Where: Growler USA - Raleigh, 314 S. Blount St.
Admission: Free
Triangle Youth Orchestra and Symphony Fall Concert 2018
The Triangle Youth Orchestra and Triangle Youth Symphony will perform in this fall concert. The ensembles are comprised of middle school and high school students. The list of songs to be performed includes Bruce Keller's "American Hymn" and Franz Schubert's "Symphony No. 8 in B minor."
When: Tuesday, Nov. 20, 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Where: Meymandi Concert Hall, 2 E. South St.
Admission: Free (Charitable Donation); $5 (Child Ticket); $10 (Senior Ticket). More ticket options available.
