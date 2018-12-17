4 events to check out in Durham this week | Hoodline

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Elf Trivia at Unscripted Durham
First, challenge your knowledge of the classic holiday movie, Elf, with a trivia game on Tuesday at Unscripted Hotels Durham. There will be five rounds of trivia on the film's key scenes and themes.
When: Tuesday, Dec. 18, 7-9 p.m.
Where: Unscripted Durham, 202 Corcoran St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
The Office Trivia "The Holiday Party Episodes" at Mavericks Smokehouse & Taproom
Next, do you think you truly know the TV show The Office in and out? If so, give your knowledge of Dunder Mifflin a test at The Office trivia "The Holiday Party Episodes" on Thursday at Maverick's Smokehouse & Taproom.
The restaurant serves barbecue food inspired by Carolina, Memphis and Texas styles and includes pork, ribs, brisket, chicken and fish.
When: Thursday, Dec. 20, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Where: Maverick's Smokehouse & Taproom, 900 W. Main St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Afro - Vegan Community Holiday Dinner
Zweli's Kitchen and Catering is hosting the Afro - Vegan Community Holiday Dinner on Friday. Food will be prepared using flavors inspired from countries all over Africa. While diners feast on the buffet, there will also be live African music.
When: Friday, Dec. 21, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Zweli's Kitchen and Catering, 4600 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd., Suite 26
Admission: $8 (Kids Under 6); $29.99 (General Admission)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Tony Exum, Jr.
The Beyu Caffe is hosting national recording saxophonist Tony Exum, Jr., on Friday. His style reminds jazz fans of a combination of Grover Washington, Jr., David Sanborn, Ronnie Laws and George Howard. The 2011 International Breakout Star Award winner, from coffeetalkjazzradio.com, Exum, Jr., will play songs at the show from the albums he has released such as "The One" and "Finally."
When: Friday, Dec. 21, 7-8 p.m
Where: Beyu Caffe, 341 W. Main St.
Admission: $14
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets