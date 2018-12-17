4 events to check out in Durham this week | Hoodline

Elf Trivia at Unscripted Durham

From trivia games for the TV showand classic movieto an African holiday meal, there's plenty to enjoy in Durham this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.---First, challenge your knowledge of the classic holiday movie,, with a trivia game on Tuesday at Unscripted Hotels Durham. There will be five rounds of trivia on the film's key scenes and themes.Tuesday, Dec. 18, 7-9 p.m.Unscripted Durham, 202 Corcoran St.FreeNext, do you think you truly know the TV showin and out? If so, give your knowledge of Dunder Mifflin a test attrivia "The Holiday Party Episodes" on Thursday at Maverick's Smokehouse & Taproom.The restaurant serves barbecue food inspired by Carolina, Memphis and Texas styles and includes pork, ribs, brisket, chicken and fish.Thursday, Dec. 20, 7:30-9:30 p.m.Maverick's Smokehouse & Taproom, 900 W. Main St.FreeZweli's Kitchen and Catering is hosting the Afro - Vegan Community Holiday Dinner on Friday. Food will be prepared using flavors inspired from countries all over Africa. While diners feast on the buffet, there will also be live African music.Friday, Dec. 21, 6-8 p.m.Zweli's Kitchen and Catering, 4600 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd., Suite 26$8 (Kids Under 6); $29.99 (General Admission)The Beyu Caffe is hosting national recording saxophonist Tony Exum, Jr., on Friday. His style reminds jazz fans of a combination of Grover Washington, Jr., David Sanborn, Ronnie Laws and George Howard. The 2011 International Breakout Star Award winner, from coffeetalkjazzradio.com, Exum, Jr., will play songs at the show from the albums he has released such as "The One" and "Finally."Friday, Dec. 21, 7-8 p.mBeyu Caffe, 341 W. Main St.$14