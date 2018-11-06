4 events to check out in Raleigh this week

Harry Potter Trivia at Pizza La Stella

THRIVE 2018

Fall Arts Fair

Music of the Carolinas: Wake and District Pipes & Drums

From trivia night to a fall festival, there's plenty to enjoy in Raleigh this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.---See if you've got what it takes to be a Hogwarts prefect at Harry Potter Trivia. Tonight's event features five rounds of ordinary wizarding levels based on the book series. Tickets can be reserved individually or by a team captain.Tuesday, November 6, 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.Pizza La Stella, 219 Fayetteville St.FreeThe Women's Center of Wake County is hosting its annual fundraiser to aid the fight against homelessness. The Thursday evening event at Market Hall begins with food, wine and beer, followed by a silent auction and live music.Proceeds will help The Women's Center providing shelter, trauma-informed care, life-saving services and more to homeless women in The Triangle.Thursday, November 8, 5:30 p.m.-8 p.m.Market Hall, 215 Wolfe St.$50Raleigh Arts is set to bring its Fall Arts Fair to Fred Fletcher Park this Saturday. The event features more than 50 local artists and live music by the Chatham Rabbits. Food trucks will also be available from Bourbon Street Beignets, 454 Grill and Poetry Fox.Saturday, November 10, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.Fred Fletcher Park, 820 Clay St.FreeTo commemorate the end of World War I, Wake and District Pipes & Drums will perform a set from the music of the Carolinas. Wake & District's members are police officers, lawyers, engineers, students, machinists and doctors, among others. Each year, the band participates in a number of events on behalf of Public Safety Services, including recruit graduation ceremonies, awards and promotion ceremonies and community events.Sunday, November 11, 3-4 p.m.North Carolina Museum of History, 5 E. Edenton St.Free