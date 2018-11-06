4 events to check out in Raleigh this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Harry Potter Trivia at Pizza La Stella
See if you've got what it takes to be a Hogwarts prefect at Harry Potter Trivia. Tonight's event features five rounds of ordinary wizarding levels based on the book series. Tickets can be reserved individually or by a team captain.
When: Tuesday, November 6, 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.
Where: Pizza La Stella, 219 Fayetteville St.
Admission: Free
THRIVE 2018
The Women's Center of Wake County is hosting its annual fundraiser to aid the fight against homelessness. The Thursday evening event at Market Hall begins with food, wine and beer, followed by a silent auction and live music.
Proceeds will help The Women's Center providing shelter, trauma-informed care, life-saving services and more to homeless women in The Triangle.
When: Thursday, November 8, 5:30 p.m.-8 p.m.
Where: Market Hall, 215 Wolfe St.
Admission: $50
Fall Arts Fair
Raleigh Arts is set to bring its Fall Arts Fair to Fred Fletcher Park this Saturday. The event features more than 50 local artists and live music by the Chatham Rabbits. Food trucks will also be available from Bourbon Street Beignets, 454 Grill and Poetry Fox.
When: Saturday, November 10, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Where: Fred Fletcher Park, 820 Clay St.
Admission: Free
Music of the Carolinas: Wake and District Pipes & Drums
To commemorate the end of World War I, Wake and District Pipes & Drums will perform a set from the music of the Carolinas. Wake & District's members are police officers, lawyers, engineers, students, machinists and doctors, among others. Each year, the band participates in a number of events on behalf of Public Safety Services, including recruit graduation ceremonies, awards and promotion ceremonies and community events.
When: Sunday, November 11, 3-4 p.m.
Where: North Carolina Museum of History, 5 E. Edenton St.
Admission: Free
