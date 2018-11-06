ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

4 events to check out in Raleigh this week

Photo: Jessica Fadel/Unsplash

By Hoodline
From trivia night to a fall festival, there's plenty to enjoy in Raleigh this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Harry Potter Trivia at Pizza La Stella





See if you've got what it takes to be a Hogwarts prefect at Harry Potter Trivia. Tonight's event features five rounds of ordinary wizarding levels based on the book series. Tickets can be reserved individually or by a team captain.

When: Tuesday, November 6, 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.
Where: Pizza La Stella, 219 Fayetteville St.
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

THRIVE 2018





The Women's Center of Wake County is hosting its annual fundraiser to aid the fight against homelessness. The Thursday evening event at Market Hall begins with food, wine and beer, followed by a silent auction and live music.

Proceeds will help The Women's Center providing shelter, trauma-informed care, life-saving services and more to homeless women in The Triangle.

When: Thursday, November 8, 5:30 p.m.-8 p.m.
Where: Market Hall, 215 Wolfe St.
Admission: $50

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Fall Arts Fair





Raleigh Arts is set to bring its Fall Arts Fair to Fred Fletcher Park this Saturday. The event features more than 50 local artists and live music by the Chatham Rabbits. Food trucks will also be available from Bourbon Street Beignets, 454 Grill and Poetry Fox.

When: Saturday, November 10, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Where: Fred Fletcher Park, 820 Clay St.
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Music of the Carolinas: Wake and District Pipes & Drums





To commemorate the end of World War I, Wake and District Pipes & Drums will perform a set from the music of the Carolinas. Wake & District's members are police officers, lawyers, engineers, students, machinists and doctors, among others. Each year, the band participates in a number of events on behalf of Public Safety Services, including recruit graduation ceremonies, awards and promotion ceremonies and community events.

When: Sunday, November 11, 3-4 p.m.
Where: North Carolina Museum of History, 5 E. Edenton St.
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineRaleigh
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Idris Elba named People's 2018 'Sexiest Man Alive'
$10 Hamilton tickets available via lottery
'Dancing with the Stars' eliminates two couples on 'Country Night'
Mac Miller died of accidental 'mixed drug toxicity,' coroner says
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
NC BOE: Humidity causing issues with ballot boxes
Woman takes midnight bus from D.C. to Durham to vote
Election Day deals and discounts
Amber Alert: FBI offering $15,000 reward for info on 13-year-old's disappearance
Bojangles' to be sold in 2019
First hepatitis A-related death reported in NC outbreak
$75K raised for teacher caught punching student
Residents cope as repair work continues on Orange Co. water main break
Show More
NC Voting 2018: Midterm Elections Guide
Boy angry over chores kills grandma, then himself, police say
2M North Carolinians have already voted in midterm elections
Iowa grandmother claims $343.9 million Powerball jackpot
NC Voting 2018: Get to know the candidates seeking your vote
More News